D23 Expo: Lady and the Tramp TV Show Composer Announced and Trailer Drop!

I’m not a fan of talking animals. As a matter of fact I hate all talking animal movies, whether they be “live action” or animated. It’s just weird man. Disney released the trailer for their upcoming Disney+ series Lady and The Tramp and it actually looks really good. I adore the music in the trailer and the Italian setting looks really gorgeous. The live action show debuts on Disney+ when the service launches in the US, November 12th.

The show will be scored be legendary Joseph Trapanese who is best known for his sleek score work for blockbuster films like “Tron: Legacy,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Oblivion,” and the “Raid” series.? As a composer, arranger, and producer for movie, television, theater, and video game music, he has collaborated with a number of mainstream musical acts. His first major break came in 2010 when he worked with Daft Punk on the sweeping digital soundtrack to Disney’s “Tron” reboot/sequel. Trapanese followed that success by creating a score with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park for the American release of the 2011 Indonesian martial arts film “The Raid: Redemption” (he would continue without Shinoda in 2014 with “The Raid 2”).

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...