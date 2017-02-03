Curse Trailer: Johnny Frank Garrett’s Last Word!

Momentum Pictures

JOHNNY FRANK GARRETT’S LAST WORD Directed by Simon Rumley

Hits VOD On March 14, 2017

JOHNNY FRANK GARRETT’S LAST WORD

“A vivid unsettling thriller directed with considerable aplomb and even more energy.” – Variety

Based on a true story, a nun was murdered in her convent bedroom in Amarillo, Texas on Halloween 1981. The police arrested a young man, Johnny Frank Garrett, who always maintained his innocence but he was found guilty and sentenced to death. On the night of his execution, he wrote a curse letter condemning the people and their families who helped send him to his demise. Shortly after Garrett’s death, members of the community start mysteriously dying. One of the jurors takes it upon himself to break the curse when his son is suddenly struck with a life-threatening illness.

Directed by: Simon Rumley (The ABCs of Death, Red White & Blue)

Written by: Tony Giglio (Chaos), Ben Ketai (The Forest), and

Marc Haimes (Kubo and the Two Strings)

Cast: Mike Doyle (The Invitation, Jersey Boys),Sean Patrick Flanery (Powder, The Boondock Saints), Erin Cummings (Late Phases, Bitch Slap), and Devin Bonnée (Fashionista).

Trailer Grade: B+