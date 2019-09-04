Creepshow Series and Ten Exclusive Premieres Bring the Shudder to Shudder!

Are you ready for Halloween?

Shudder is – and the proof is the impending premiere of Creepshow (the series) and ten movie premieres to tantalise fans of every kind of horror from Psychological to slasher.

‘CREEPSHOW’ SERIES & 10 EXCLUSIVE MOVIE PREMIERES TOP SHUDDER’S UNBEATABLE HALLOWEEN SEASON LINEUP

September 4, 2019, New York, NY — Shudder, AMC Networks premiere streaming destination for exclusive and original genre entertainment, has announced its unbeatable seasonal slate of new horror, thriller and supernatural programming for Halloween, including the series premiere of Creepshow—the most highly anticipated new horror show of the season—and a killer lineup of 10 exclusive new movies that can’t be streamed anywhere else.

Said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, “For us, Halloween starts now, and this year we’re going all out with our most ambitious project yet, an original Creepshow series from Greg Nicotero featuring stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe Lansdale and Josh Malerman. On top of that, we have 10 new, exclusive films, including Issa Lopez’s phenomenal Tigers Are Not Afraid and Shin’ichiro Ueda’s wild One Cut of the Dead, two of the best-reviewed horror films of the year.”

SERIES

CREEPSHOW — A SHUDDER ORIGINAL SERIES (premieres Thursday, 9/26)

The beloved horror franchise billed as “The Most Fun You’ll Have Being Scared” is back as a new anthology series from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). Twelve chilling tales will be told across six weekly episodes starring David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw franchise), Big Boi (a.k.a. Antwan Patton), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (a.k.a. Scott Mescudi), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle).

CHANNEL ZERO: THE DREAM DOOR — (premieres Thursday, 10/10)

Based on the “creepypasta” short story “Hidden Door” by Charlotte Bywater, Channel Zero: The Dream Door follows newlyweds Jillian (Maria Sten) and Tom (Brandon Scott), who have each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship — and their lives. With Steven Weber, Steven Robertson and Barbara Crampton, directed by E.L. Katz (Cheap Thrills).

With the premiere of The Dream Door, Shudder will be the exclusive streaming home for all four seasons of the groundbreaking Channel Zero series.

NOS4A2 — (streaming now)

New episodes of AMC’s hit horror series, based on the bestselling novel by Joe Hill, continue to premiere weekly on Shudder Thursdays through October 10.

MOVIES:

ONE CUT OF THE DEAD (premiere date TBA)

While shooting a low-budget, single-take zombie movie, the crew find themselves caught between actual zombies and a mad director who won’t stop rolling. If you think you know what happens next, in this surprising zombie comedy, think again. Starring Takayuki Hamatsu, Mao, Harumi Shuhama, directed by Shin’ichirô Ueda

TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID (premiere date TBA)

A haunting horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico’s devastating drug wars,? Tigers Are Not Afraid? follows a group of orphaned children armed with three magical wishes, running from the ghosts that haunt them and the cartel that murdered their parents. Starring Paola Lara, Juan Ramón López, and Hanssel Casillas, directed by Issa López

BELZEBUTH (streaming now)

Shocking deaths on the US/Mexico border lead a special agent toward an ancient demon. Starring Tobin Bell (Saw), Joaquín Cosio and Tate Ellington, directed by Emilio Portes

INCIDENT IN A GHOSTLAND (streaming now)

A mother of two is confronted with murderous intruders on the first night in their new home and fights for her daughters’ lives. Sixteen years later when the daughters reunite at the house, things get really strange. Starring Crystal Reed, Anastasia Phillips, Emilia Jones, Taylor Hickson, directed by Pascal Laugier.

THE WRATH (premieres Thursday, 9/5)

When a curse kills the sons of the kingdom’s highest-ranking official, a pregnant widow must face both a vengeful spirit and vicious family politics in this remake of 1986 Korean horror essential, Woman’s Wail. Starring Hong-il Choi, Young hee Seo and Na-Eun Son, directed by Young-sun Yoo.

HELL HOUSE LLC III: LAKE OF FIRE (premieres Thursday, 9/19)

In the final installment, guests both past and present will be forced to battle for their souls as all is revealed about the infamous Abaddon Hotel and the evil that dwells there. Starring Gabriel Chytry, Elizabeth Vermilyea and Sam Kazzi, directed by Stephen Cognetti.

THE FURIES (premieres Thursday, 10/3)

Rebellious high school students Kayla and her best friend Maddie find themselves abducted by a sinister presence and stalked, along with six other women, by men in terrifying masks. Starring Airlie Dodds, Linda Ngo and Taylor Ferguson, directed by Tony D’Aquino. (Note: THE FURIES will be in theaters in its home country Australia on November 7.)

GWEN (premieres Thursday, 10/17)

In this stark and atmospheric tale, Gwen is a young girl struggling with her mother’s mysterious illness, her father’s absence and the suspicious local community that has turned on them. Somehow Gwen must find the strength to guide her family through the darkness and overcome the evil that is taking grip of her home. Starring Maxine Peake, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, and Richard Harrington, directed by William McGregor.

HAUNT (premieres Thursday, 10/24)

From producer Eli Roth and the writers of ?A Quiet Place?. On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an “extreme” haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real. Starring Katie Stevens, Will Brittain and Lauryn Alisa McClain, directed by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods.

NIGHTMARE CINEMA (premieres Tuesday, 10/29)

A new anthology movie featuring segments from the acclaimed directors of?Gremlins,? B?lack Mirror: Bandersnatch?, The Stand? miniseries, ?The Midnight Meat Train? and?Juan of the Dead.? Starring Mickey Rourke, Richard Chamberlain and Adam Godley, directed by Alejandro Brugués, Joe Dante, Mick Garris, Ryûhei Kitamura and David Slade.

“THE GHOUL LOG” and “SON OF GHOUL LOG” (coming soon)

Fan favorite The Ghoul Log is back, accompanied by an all-new, creepier sequel. Set the mood for your Halloween festivities with Shudder’s 24/7 feed of a candlelit Jack-o’-Lantern accompanied by spooky night noises that does for Halloween what the Yule Log video does for Christmas.

Plus a special Halloween treat on Friday, 10/25, that you’ll want to stay up late for. (Details coming soon.)

