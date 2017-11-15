Crackle Orders Third Season of StartUp!

Crackle has ordered a third season of its tech-infused thriller StartUp – currently the #1 title on the free, ad-supported service.

‘STARTUP’ GETS THUMBS UP FOR SEASON THREE AT CRACKLE, SONY PICTURES TELEVISION NETWORKS’ FREE STREAMING SERVICE



Starring Martin Freeman, Adam Brody, Ron Perlman, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero, Seasons One and Two of the Tech-Infused, Hour-Long Thriller Are Currently Available Online and On All Connected Devices via the Crackle App

Culver City, CA., November 15, 2017 – Crackle, Sony Pictures Television Networks’ free, ad supported streaming network, today greenlit a 10-episode third season of the network’s popular hour-long original, “StartUp.” On the heels of the show’s season two launch on Crackle, the sophomore season of the tech-infused thriller is currently the #1 title on the free, ad-supported service. “StartUp” has also been a hit internationally and well-received by fans in over 50 countries, across several broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide.

This past season of “StartUp,” created by Ben Ketai, took the narrative beyond the world of cryptocurrency and pulled the curtain back on the intersection between technology and the digital black market through a darknet prototype called Araknet. Season two stars Adam Brody (“CHiPS,” “The League”) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy, “Sons of Anarchy”), who are also producers, along with Martin Freeman (“Fargo,” “Sherlock”), Edi Gathegi (“The Blacklist,” “Into the Badlands”), Otmara Marrero (“Graceland”) and Addison Timlin (“Californication”).

“We are excited to open the writers’ room and partner with Crackle for season three of StartUp,” said creator Ben Ketai, also writer, executive producer and a director on the series. “This past season was exciting with nods to relevant and timely topics like corporatization of the internet, Bitcoin and the darknet that made for some great storytelling. But the series works because those headlines are juxtaposed with the personal stories of our characters and how the cost of ambition impacts their lives and the lives of those around them. We will take that narrative even further in this next chapter and look forward to bringing the StartUp family back together again in the new year.”

“Thanks to Ben Ketai for his vision and to our stellar ensemble cast, Martin, Adam, Ron, Edi, Otmara and Addison, whose tremendous performances gave this series the kind of weight and edge that viewers have come to expect from a Crackle original,” said Eric Berger, GM of Crackle and EVP and Chief Digital Officer at Sony Pictures Television Networks. “We are excited to continue the story in season three and expect that Ben and company will take us on another entertaining and wild ride.”

“StartUp” is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Gianni Nunnari, Shannon Gaulding, Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord, and Anne Clements (“The Oath”) all serve as executive producers. The series is created and written by Ben Ketai (“Chosen,” THE FOREST) who also serves as executive producer and director. Adam Brody and Ron Perlman serve as producers.

For more information, visit “StartUp” on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Join the conversation with #StartUp and #Crackle.

Like this: Like Loading...