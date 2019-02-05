Country Legend Dolly Parton to Perform New Music at 61st Annual Grammys!

Dolly Parton will perform new music at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards – and will be joined by Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy in a tribute to the her stellar career.

An explosive opening number is planned with Camila Cabello and four Grammy winner and Nominees. Details follow.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, Music's Biggest Night® airs Sunday, Feb. 10 Live on CBS.

EIGHT-TIME GRAMMY® WINNER AND 2019 MUSICARES® PERSON OF THE YEAR DOLLY PARTON TO PERFORM NEW MUSIC ON THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® AND WILL BE JOINED IN A TRIBUTE BY LITTLE BIG TOWN, MAREN MORRIS, KACEY MUSGRAVES AND KATY PERRY

J BALVIN, RICKY MARTIN, ARTURO SANDOVAL AND YOUNG THUG JOIN CAMILA CABELLO FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE GRAMMY PERFORMANCE

Hosted by Alicia Keys, Music’s Biggest Night® Airs Sunday, Feb. 10 Live on CBS

CBS and the Recording Academy™ have expanded the performer lineup for THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® with a special tribute to eight-time GRAMMY® winner and 2019 MusiCares® Person of the Year Dolly Parton. Making her return to the GRAMMY stage for the first time since 2001, Parton will perform new music from her hit album Dumplin’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Dolly’s special tribute segment will also feature her classic hits sung by Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Katy Perry. Additionally, current GRAMMY nominees J Balvin and Young Thug, and GRAMMY winners Ricky Martin and Arturo Sandoval, will join Camila Cabello for an explosive show opener. They join previously announced performers Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Musgraves, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Diana Ross.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 10 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network

Three-time GRAMMY winner Little Big Town is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“When Someone Stops Loving You”).

Morris is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“The Middle”), Best Country Solo Performance (“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”), and Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song (“Dear Hate”).

Parton is being recognized as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year for her considerable creative accomplishments and her longtime support of a number of causes through her Dollywood Foundation, including the Imagination Library, which, since 1996, has provided more than 100 million books to children from birth to 5 years of age in the United States, Canada, Australia and the U.K.

Three-time Latin GRAMMY® winner J Balvin is up for Record Of The Year (“I Like It” by Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny).

Young Thug is nominated for Song Of The Year (“This Is America” with Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson).

THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

