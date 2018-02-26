Counterpart Season Two Adds Get Out’s Betty Gabriel, Begins Production!

Starz’s original spy thriller/parallel Earth series Counterpart (Sundays, has begun production on season two in Berlin – and added Get Out actor Betty Gabriel as Naya Temple – a recent addition to the Office of Interchange from the FBI.

On Counterpart, When Howard Silk discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double-cross… where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world.

STARZ ORIGINAL SPY-FI THRILLER SERIES “COUNTERPART” BEGINS PRODUCTION IN BERLIN ON SEASON TWO

“GET OUT” ACTRESS BETTY GABRIEL CAST AS NAYA TEMPLE

Beverly Hills, Calif., February 26, 2018 – The critically-acclaimed STARZ Original series “Counterpart” is set to begin production on Wednesday, February 28th in Berlin. The 10-episode second season of the one-hour scripted drama is from creator Justin Marks, Gilbert Films, and Anonymous Content, with MRC serving as the studio for the series. Season two of the espionage spy-fi thriller will continue production in Los Angeles later this year.

Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Purge: Election Year, “Westworld”) joins the cast as ‘Naya Temple,’ a former FBI agent recently hired by the Office of Interchange to clean house, a figure both intimidating and magnetic. Gabriel is best known for her portrayal of ‘Georgina’ in the Academy Award®-nominated film Get Out. A graduate of the prestigious Juilliard Drama School, she will next be seen in Blumhouse and Neon’s thriller Upgrade opposite Logan Marshall-Green, which will premiere next month at SXSW. Gabriel is represented by Generate and Greene & Associates.

Gabriel joins Academy Award®-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, The Accountant, Juno) who plays ‘Howard Silk,’ Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, Hyde Park on Hudson, “Manhattan”) as ‘Emily Burton Silk,’ Harry Lloyd (The Theory of Everything, Jane Eyre, “Manhattan”) as ‘Peter Quayle,’ Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger, “Marcella”) as ‘Ian Shaw,’ Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland,” Ben-Hur, Hotel Mumbai) as ‘Clare,’ and Sara Serraiocco (Salvo, Cloro, Worldly Girl) as ‘Baldwin.’

About “Counterpart”

“Counterpart,” is about a mysterious world hidden beneath the surface of our everyday existence. Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons) is a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double-cross… where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world. The show explores themes of identity, fate and lost love, posing the eternal question, “what if our lives could have been different?”

Created, written, and executive produced by Justin Marks (The Jungle Book), “Counterpart” season two is also executive produced by Gary Gilbert (La La Land), Jordan Horowitz (La La Land), Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), and Keith Redmon (The Revenant) and Bard Dorros (Spotlight) with Anonymous Content. MRC serves as the studio for the series.

Visit the official “Counterpart” Facebook Page, and follow @Counterpart_STZ on Twitter and @counterpart_stz on Instagram. Join the conversation with #Counterpart and #STARZ.

About Starz

Starz (www.starz.com) a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that provides premium subscription video programming on domestic U.S. pay television networks and produces and distributes content for worldwide audiences, including its investment in the STARZ PLAY Arabia OTT service. Starz is home to the flagship STARZ® brand and STARZ ENCORE channels and provides high-quality, entertaining premium subscription video programming with 17 premium pay TV channels and associated on-demand and online services, including the STARZ app. Sold through U.S. multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 5,000 distinct premium television episodes and feature films every year and up to 1,500 every month, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular movie and television programming.

Like this: Like Loading...