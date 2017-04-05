Cool Wheels Trailer: Master of None – Season Two!

Aziz Ansari and Alan Yung’s Master of None returns for a second season on May 12th.

The new trailer is very romantic.

The Emmy award-winning comedy is back! After traveling abroad, Dev (Aziz Ansari) returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.

Ambitious, funny, cinematic, and both sweeping in scope and intensely personal, Master of None dives into subjects as diverse as the plight of dating in a digital world, religion, coming out to your family and how to find the most delicious pasta for dinner.

Master of None was created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang who also serve as executive producers along with Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner and Igor Srubshchik. Master of None is a Universal Television production for Netflix.

Season two of Master of None will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 12, 2017.

