Cool Kids, Last Man Standing and Rel Join FOX’s Fall Primetime Schedule!

FOX has scheduled three new (or new to FOX) comedies for its 2018-19 primetime fall schedule: Cool Kids, Last Man Standing and Rel.

Series descriptions follow…

“LAST MAN STANDING,” STARRING TIM ALLEN;

AND “THE COOL KIDS,” STARRING COMEDY VETERANS DAVID ALAN GRIER, MARTIN MULL, LESLIE JORDAN AND VICKI LAWRENCE, ANCHOR BRAND-NEW FRIDAY COMEDY BLOCK IN FALL 2018

FAMILY COMEDY “REL” ALSO TO PREMIERE FALL 2018

Inspired by the life of Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out,” “Insecure,” “The Carmichael Show”), REL is a multi-camera comedy starring Howery as a loving husband and father living in Chicago, who finds out his wife is having an affair, and must rebuild his life as a single father, following his divorce. The comedy also stars Sinbad (“A Different World,” “The Sinbad Show,” “Jingle All The Way”), Jess “Hilarious” Moore (“Wild ’N Out”) and Jordan L. Jones (“NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Wisdom of the Crowd”).

From executive producer Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), THE COOL KIDS is a multi-camera comedy about a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun – because, at their age, what do they really have to lose? The series stars four comedy veterans: Tony Award nominee David Alan Grier (“The Carmichael Show,” “In Living Color”), Emmy Award nominee Martin Mull (“Veep,” “Roseanne”), Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan (“Will and Grace,” “American Horror Story”) and Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence (“Mama’s Family,” “The Carol Burnett Show”).

Also this fall, hit comedy LAST MAN STANDING joins the FOX lineup. A fan-favorite for six seasons, the series stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness, despite being surrounded by women. The series also stars Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson. LAST MAN STANDING and THE COOL KIDS will anchor a brand-new Friday night comedy block.

