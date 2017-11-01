Connection to Murder Trailer: Shoot the Messenger!

WGN America has released a teaser trailer for the limited series, “Shoot the Messenger,” which is slated to premiere early 2018. The eight-part, one-hour series stars Elyse Levesque (“Orphan Black”) as Daisy Channing, Lyriq Bent (“The Book of Negroes”) as Kevin Lutz, Lucas Bryant (“Haven”) as Simon Olenski and Alex Kingston (“Doctor Who,” “ER”) as Mary Foster.

A gritty political-crime thriller centering on the complex relationships between crime reporters and the police, “Shoot the Messenger” follows Daisy Channing (Elyse Levesque), a young reporter trying to balance a messy personal life with a burgeoning career. Things begin to go sideways for Daisy when she witnesses a murder she thinks is gang related, only to find herself slowly drawn into an interconnected web of criminal and illicit sexual activity that reaches into the corridors of corporate and political power. It’s the kind of story that will destroy lives, including those of her own family. With help from her editor Mary Foster (Alex Kingston), co-worker Simon Olenski (Lucas Bryant), and lead homicide detective Kevin Lutz (Lyriq Bent), Daisy uncovers a cover-up so scandalous it could bring down the government.

