Conan O’Brien will hit the road for the Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips tour on November 2nd.

The tour will hit 17 cities with different groups of comedians – including Rory Scovel, Ron Funches, Deon Cole, Laurie Kilmartin, Marina Franklin, James Veitch, Taylor Tomlinson, Moses Storm, Flula Borg and more – beginning with Washington, D.C.

Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips Kicks Off Eighteen-City National Tour on Friday, November 2

Tour Features Rory Scovel, Ron Funches, Deon Cole, Laurie Kilmartin, Marina Franklin, James Veitch, Taylor Tomlinson, Moses Storm, Flula Borg and More

Tickets Go on Sale Friday, September 28

September 26, 2018 – Conan O’Brien will hit the road for the first time since 2010 when he begins his Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips tour in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 2. O’Brien will be joined by different groups of handpicked comics each night of the tour, bringing his unique comic sensibility and the voices of some of his favorite performers to venues all over the United States.

The comedians featured on Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips have all worked closely with Team Coco over the years. From former and current CONAN writers to comedians who host monthly Los Angeles comedy shows with Team Coco, to CONAN: Without Borders travel partners, the tour will give fans a glimpse of the comedy ecosystem Team Coco continues to expand across all mediums, including a growing digital studio, merchandise, and many other new lines of business.

The tour will feature O’Brien along with performances from Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Deon Cole (Barbershop, Black-ish), Ron Funches (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish), Laurie Kilmartin (Conan, Last Comic Standing), Taylor Tomlinson (Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup), Marina Franklin (HBO’s Crashing), James Veitch (Conan), Moses Storm (Father of the Year), and Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, Curb Your Enthusiasm).

O’Brien added, “There are a lot of exciting changes coming up for me in 2019 and I wanted to kick it off this fall with an 18-city live tour. The idea that I hit the road for seven weeks was pitched by my wife, with the full backing of my children.”

Building on the promise of a recently announced joint venture with Turner, Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips, will advance Team Coco’s philosophy of bringing comedy everywhere. The multi-city tour will allow O’Brien to intimately reconnect and interact with his passionate fanbase as he gears up for a leaner, more agile 30-minute show on TBS premiering January 2019. The tour, like the new format, gives O’Brien the flexibility to experiment and have fun with his audience in new ways.

Samuel Adams will serve as a partner of the tour to help fans experience a world of comedy across all platforms. The brand’s sponsorship will span TV, digital, social and on-the-ground activations. As a local Beantown brew, Samuel Adams will also bring two special shows to Boston, and take Conan O’Brien along for a trip to the Boston Brewery in one of the show’s iconic custom remotes.

The full Team Coco Presents Conan and Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips schedule is as follows:

Featuring Rory Scovel, James Veitch, Marina Franklin, and Flula Borg.

Fri, Nov 2 – Washington, D.C. (Warner Theatre)

Sat, Nov 3 – Atlantic City (The Music Box)

Sun, Nov 4 – Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

Tue, Nov 6 – Boston, MA (Wilbur Theatre)

Wed, Nov 7 – Port Chester, NY (Capitol Theatre)

Thu, Nov 8 – New York City, NY (Beacon Theatre)

Featuring Ron Funches, James Veitch, Taylor Tomlinson, and Flula Borg.

Thu, Nov 15 – Atlanta, GA (The Tabernacle)

Fri, Nov 16 – Houston, TX (Revention Center)

Sat, Nov 17 – Austin, TX (ACL Moody Theatre)

Sun, Nov 18 – Nashville, TN (War Memorial Auditorium)

Wed, Nov 28 – Chicago, IL (Chicago Theatre)

Thu, Nov 29 – Minneapolis, MN (The Orpheum Theatre)

Fri, Nov 30 – Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theatre)

Featuring Deon Cole, Ron Funches, James Veitch and Flula Borg.

Sun, Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA (The Wiltern)

Featuring Ron Funches, Laurie Kilmartin, Moses Storm, and Flula Borg.

Tue, Dec 11- Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

Wed, Dec 12 – Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

Fri, Dec 14 – Vancouver, BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

Sat, Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA (The Masonic)

Tickets for Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips go on sale Friday, September 28. Information is available at teamcoco.com/tour.

Like this: Like Loading...