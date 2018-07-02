CONAN Announces Guests for Comic-Con International 2018!

The casts of Breaking Bad, The Predator, Glass and Aquaman will be among Conan O’Brien’s guests when CONAN goes to San Diego for the fourth straight year for Comic-Con International 2018.

Comic Con International 2018 will take place July 19th–22nd at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.

CONAN Announces Guest Lineup for Week of Shows During Comic-Con® International

Celebrity Guests Include the Stars of Breaking Bad, The Predator, Glass, Aquaman and More To Be Announced

O’Brien Returns to San Diego with Shows at Spreckels Theatre,

To Be Taped Wednesday, July 18 – Saturday, July 21

LOS ANGELES, JULY 2, 2018 — Conan O’Brien returns to San Diego for the fourth year in a row with a week of star-filled shows to be taped during Comic-Con® International. This year’s roster includes the stars of the of the Emmy-winning sensation Breaking Bad reuniting for the 10 year anniversary of the show, the stars of Glass, The Predator, and the stars of Aquaman, with more to be announced.

CONAN’s Comic-Con® International shows will be taped at San Diego’s historic Spreckels Theatre on Wednesday, July 18– Saturday, July 21. Episodes will air that Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS, with availability across TBS and Team Coco’s digital, mobile and VOD platforms the following day.

The following is the schedule for the week’s episodes and guests:

Wednesday, July 18:

The Cast of Breaking Bad starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk and show creator Vince Gilligan

Thursday, July 19:

The Cast of The Predator starring Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski and director Shane Black

Saturday, July 21:

The Cast of Glass starring Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Bruce

Willis, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy and writer/director M. Night

Shyamalan

Sunday, July 22:

The Cast of Aquaman: To Be Announced.

As in years past, CONAN audience members will receive one of four limited edition Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures available during Comic-Con® International. Those not lucky enough to attend shows in person will have an opportunity for a Nightly Instant Win Giveaway. Conan will announce a code each night on air from his San Diego tapings. Enter the code at teamcoco.com each night for your chance to win. Also, follow @conancon on Instagram for more information and giveaways throughout Comic-Con® International.

To bring fans even more access to all things CONAN in San Diego, Team Coco has partnered with DIRECTV NOW to debut: @ConanCon, a new Instagram handle that will serve as the official hub for your #ConanCon information with exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, giveaways, ticket and celebrity guest updates, and much more! And it doesn’t stop there. Returning to the roof of Spreckels Theatre, the LIVE @ConanCon show will stream each night across Team Coco’s social handles, giving fans at home access to bonus content.

And don’t miss the Team Coco and SNICKERS® brand ambassadors, who will be hitting the streets of the Gaslamp District and encouraging fans to show off their best (or worst) version of CONAN’s iconic string dance. Fans will receive social-ready GIFs and SNICKERS® bars – either for a job well done or as a boost to help fight off those hunger symptoms and improve future dance skills!

Each night during the week of shows, fans will have the opportunity to win exclusive CONAN access in San Diego. Thanks to State Farm®, life will go right for a few lucky con-goers, who will be awarded VIP tickets to attend that night’s Team Coco House comedy show and show tickets for the following day at Spreckels Theater.

For tickets and more information about CONAN’s San Diego shows, please visit teamcoco.com/comiccon

CONAN airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as executive producer.

Like this: Like Loading...