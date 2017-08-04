Comrade Detective Is Now Streaming on Amazon!

Comrade Detective is a new half-hour Amazon series that follows two Romanian detectives as they attempt to solve the murder of one of their own, Nikita Ionesco.

In the thick of 1980’s Cold War hysteria, the Romanian government created the country’s most popular and longest-running series, Comrade Detective, a gritty and sleek police drama that not only entertained its citizens, but also promoted Communist ideals and inspired a deep nationalism. The action-packed and blood-soaked first season finds detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu investigating the murder of fellow officer Nikita Ionesco, and in the process, unraveling a subversive plot to destroy their country that is fueled by the greatest enemy: Capitalism. Though the beloved show was sadly forgotten about after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it has been rediscovered and digitally remastered, now with its main heroes voiced by Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Comrade Detective is a true portal into a time and place and a powerful reminder of what Art can be — and it is now ready to be seen by the modern world on a larger scale than ever before. There are six episodes in Comrade Detective season one.

