Comic-Con 2019 Day 1 Preview – Van Helsing, The Order, The Orville, ABC’s Emergence and Netflix’s Undone

What’s up everyone it’s day two of my Comic-Con Adventure. Preview day didn’t end as I would have liked, but still a good first day. Today the fun starts, I have a pretty easy Comic-Con schedule this year so on the agenda or today, I’m doing Panels for the first time ever. I’m checking out Netflix’s The Order and SyFy Channel’s Van Helsing. We also have interviews lined up with both casts. Then I’m talking with the cast of Netflix’s Undone and ABC’s Emergence. The day ends with a VIP Event for The Orville, Top Golf and a party with the cast of Terminator (I’m guessing). So a pretty stacked day.

