Comic-Con 2018: VIZ Media Sets New Titles for Early 2019!

At Comic-Con 2018, VIZ Media announced a schedule of releases for 2019: prose short story collection, My Hero Academia: School Briefs; a new, trim edition for Rumiko Takahashi’s manga series Urusei Yatsura; a collection of humorous four-panel Fullmetal Alchemist comics; and two Nausicaa books: The Art of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Picture Book.

Details follow below.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLISHING TITLES SET TO DEBUT IN EARLY 2019

VIZ Media Expands Publishing Roster With MY HERO ACADEMIA: SCHOOL BRIEFS, URUSEI YATSURA, FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Four-Panel Comics, And More!

San Francisco, CA, July 23, 2018

The new titles are scheduled for release beginning early next year and include MY HERO ACADEMIA: SCHOOL BRIEFS, the first of three prose short story collections based on the hit superhero action series created by Kohei Horikoshi. Rumiko Takahashi’s beloved manga series URUSEI YATSURA receives a new large trim edition, and Hiromu Arakawa brings us hilarious four-panel comics from the world of FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST. Two new NAUSICCAÄ books, THE ART OF NAUSICAÄ OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND and NAUSICCAÄ OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND PICTURE BOOK were also announced. Each book features vivid Studio Ghibli art from the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki.

Additional information on each of these titles will be announced in the near future.

MY HERO ACADEMIA: SCHOOL BRIEFS, By Kohei Horikoshi and Anri Yoshi

Debuts Spring 2019

The U.A. High School hero course teaches young hopefuls everything they need to become heroes. Between killer events like the sports festival and internships, there’s even a Parents’ Day! Life is never dull for the students of U.A. High!

URUSEI YATSURA, By Rumiko Takahashi

Rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens · Debuts Winter 2019

Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi’s supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he’s chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum’s horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru’s troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: THE COMPLETE FOUR-PANEL COMICS, By Hiromu Arakawa · Rated ‘T’ for Teens · Debuts Spring 2019

Collects all of author Hiromu Arakawa’s beloved four-panel comic strips from the graphic novel series, her bonus strips from the anime DVDs of Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and rare strips from Japan! No joke is too cheesy and there are no sacred cows when Arakawa takes up her pen to spoof her own characters in this delightfully zany take on FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST!

THE ART OF NAUSICAÄ OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND, By Hayao Miyazaki Debuts Spring 2019

Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, based on his own manga, was released in 1984 and has been a cult classic ever since. In a long-ago war, humankind set off a devastating ecological disaster. The earth is slowly submerging beneath the expanding Sea of Corruption, an enormous toxic forest that creates mutant insects and poisonous spores. Beyond the sea lies the Valley of the Wind, a kingdom of barely 500 citizens and home to Nausicaä, who risks everything to save her people and bring peace and health to the valley. Includes sketches, developmental water colors, cel animation, and more.

NAUSICCAÄ OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND PICTURE BOOK, By Hayao Miyazaki · Debuts Spring 2019

In a long-ago war, humankind set off a devastating ecological disaster. The earth is

slowly submerging beneath the expanding Sea of Corruption, an enormous toxic forest that creates mutant insects and releases a miasma of poisonous spores into the air. At the periphery of the sea, lies the Valley of the Wind, a kingdom of barely 500 citizens; a nation given fragile protection from the decaying sea’s poisons by the ocean breezes; and home to Nausicaä, who risks everything to save her people and bring peace and health to the valley. Includes scene-by-scene illustrations and character dialogue from the film in a double-length picture book.



