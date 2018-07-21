Comic-Con 2018: Kim Possible Comes To Life!

Disney Channel has unveiled the first image of Sadie Stanley in costume as Kim Possible at Comic-Con International 2018.

Based on the hit animated series, Kim Possible also stars Alyson Hannigan as Dr. Anne Possible, Sean Giambrone as Ron Stoppable and Taylor Ortega as Shego.

Kim Possible is slated to premiere in 2019.

ICONIC TEEN HERO ‘KIM POSSIBLE’ COMES TO LIFE

At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Emmy® Award-winning executive producers Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley revealed the first photo of the iconic character Kim Possible, brought to life by actress Sadie Stanley in the upcoming live-action Disney Chanel Original Movie “Kim Possible.” Set to debut in 2019, the movie is based on the global-hit animated series about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. Sean Giambrone (ABC’s “The Goldbergs”) stars as Kim Possible’s loyal best friend, Ron Stoppable.

The live-action movie was written by McCorkle, Schooley and Josh Cagan (“The DUFF,” “Bandslam”). The executive producers are McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine (“I, Tonya” and “Easy A”). The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky (both of Disney XD’s “MECH-X4”). Blyth Nailling (ABC’s “Last Man Standing” and “Scrubs”) is the casting director.

Also starring are Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” Disney Junior’s animated series “Fancy Nancy”) as brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (AKA Mom Possible); Todd Stashwick (“12 Monkeys”) and Taylor Ortega will play fan-favorite villains Drakken and Shego, respectively; Connie Ray (“The Big C”) as grandmother Nana Possible; Ciara Wilson (“OMG!”) as new high school student Athena; Erika Tham (“Make It Pop”) who will play Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie; and Issac Ryan Brown (“Raven’s Home”) as teen computer genius Wade. The comedy-adventure is set to debut in 2019.

The live-action “Kim Possible” Disney Channel Original Movie is a production of Middleton Productions, a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.

Photo credit: Disney Channel and Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin

