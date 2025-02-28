CinemaCon 2025: How to Train Your Dragon Worldwide Premiere!

Universal Pictures has announced that the live action How to Train Your Dragon will make its worldwide Debut at CinemaCon in April. CinemaCon is an annual conference is put on by NATO – National Association of Theater Owner. The event, held yearly in Las Vegas, showcases the upcoming Summer and Fall Slate of films for Theater Owners. The event is known for having a few surprise debuts, in previous years Fast and Furious, The Flash, Shang Chi, Top Gun and Ghostbusters premiered. This year’s contenders for surprise drops? Mission Impossible (Tom Cruise always attends CinemaCon when he has a new film), Super-man, Final Destination? Snow White would be a perfect CinemaCon drop. Schedule doesn’t seem like it’s conducive to a surprise screening, but we can only hope.

LAS VEGAS – February 27, 2025 – Universal Pictures, in collaboration with the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), announced today that CinemaCon 2025 will host the worldwide debut of How to Train Your Dragon, the epic live-action reimagining of the beloved DreamWorks Animation film, written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee and franchise creator Dean DeBlois. The global exhibition community will be the first to experience this new, action-packed summer event film on Wednesday, April 2, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, more than two months before it opens in theaters on June 13.

“How to Train Your Dragon delivers the perfect blend of blockbuster action, breathtaking visuals and emotional storytelling that defines the ultimate theatrical experience,” said Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution at Universal Pictures. “Dean DeBlois has created a stunning live-action reimagining of his film, which honors his beloved animated classic while soaring to spectacular new heights. We’re thrilled to share this film with our exhibition partners first, as they will be instrumental in bringing this extraordinary adventure to audiences worldwide this summer.”

“We are thrilled that Universal Pictures has chosen to showcase this summer blockbuster for the global exhibition community,” said CinemaCon Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser. “This movie promises to be a hit with movie fans of all ages all around the world. Seeing it in your local theatre will be an amazing experience, and the global exhibition community is excited to help promote it in the days ahead.”

Hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), CinemaCon is the world’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition and will take place March 31–April 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

About Universal Pictures’ Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon:

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by four-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns).

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box-office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny.

About NATO

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) is the largest exhibition trade organization in the world, representing more than 34,000?movie screens in all 50 states, and a worldwide total of over 46,000 screens across 82 countries. NATO’s membership includes the largest cinema chains in the world as well as hundreds of independent theatre owners. Additional information about CinemaCon can be found at www.cinemacon.com.

About CinemaCon

CinemaCon attracts upwards of six thousand motion picture professionals from all facets of the industry – from exhibition and distribution to the equipment and concession areas – all on hand to celebrate the moviegoing experience and the cinema industry. CinemaCon works with the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) and National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) as its trade show partners. The Coca-Cola Company – one of the industry’s most highly regarded and respected partners in the world of movies – is the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.