CHRISTY CARLSON ROMANO AND PATTON OSWALT JOIN LIVE-ACTION ‘KIM POSSIBLE’ DISNEY CHANNEL MOVIE!

Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt – members of the animated Kim Possible voice cast – has signed on to the live-action Kim Possible movie for Disney Channel.

Romano voiced the teen high school student/superspy, while Oswalt voiced Professor Dementor.

Kim Possible will debut in 2019.

Multitalented actress/singer Christy Carlson Romano and Emmy® and GRAMMY® Award-winning actor/comedian Patton Oswalt have joined the cast of the live-action “Kim Possible,” a Disney Channel Original Movie about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. Romano played the voice of the iconic title character and Oswalt played the voice of Professor Dementor in the hit animated series on which the movie is based.

Romano announced that she would appear in the comedy-adventure movie, set to debut in 2019, during “D23’s Saturday Morning on the Lot” event at the Walt Disney Studios today, during a presentation celebrating the series. She also voices young bot-fighter Trina in an upcoming episode of Disney Channel’s animated series “Big Hero 6 The Series.”

Oswalt will introduce a new generation of fans to supervillain and mad scientist Professor Dementor, a favorite character for fans.

The movie stars Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible (seen in character for the first time in a newly released on-air promo for the movie); Sean Giambrone (ABC’s “The Goldbergs”) as Kim Possible’s loyal best friend, Ron Stoppable; Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” Disney Junior’s animated series “Fancy Nancy”) as brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (AKA Mom Possible); Todd Stashwick (“12 Monkeys”) and Taylor Ortega will play fan-favorite villains Drakken and Shego, respectively; Connie Ray (“The Big C”) as grandmother Nana Possible; Ciara Wilson (“OMG!”) as new high school student Athena; Erika Tham (“Make It Pop”) as Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie and Issac Ryan Brown (“Raven’s Home”) as teen computer genius Wade.

The live-action movie was written by Mark McCorkle, Robert Schooley and Josh Cagan (“The DUFF,” “Bandslam”). The executive producers are McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine (“I, Tonya” and “Easy A”). The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky (both of Disney XD’s “MECH-X4”). Blyth Nailling (ABC’s “Last Man Standing” and “Scrubs”) is the casting director.

The live-action “Kim Possible” Disney Channel Original Movie is a production of Middleton Productions, a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.

