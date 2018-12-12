Chris Pratt Heads All-Star Voice Cast for Pixar’s Onward!

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney•Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

Disney•Pixar has announced that the film’s voice cast will include Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

BURBANK, Calif. (Dec. 12, 2018) – Pixar Animation Studios revealed today four members of its voice cast for its original new feature film “Onward,” including Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Tom Holland (“Spiderman: Homecoming”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) and Octavia Spencer (“The Shape of Water”). Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, the team behind 2013’s “Monsters University,” “Onward” is slated for theatres on March 6, 2020.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney•Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. “At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth,” said Scanlon. “This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.”

According to the filmmakers, they’ve assembled a dream voice cast to help to bring key characters to life.

· “Chris brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humor to his character,” said Rae.

· “Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays,” said Scanlon.

· “There is no one funnier than Julia,” said Scanlon, “but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character.”

· “Octavia can do it all,” said Rae. “We’re especially excited about the depth as well as humor that she brings to her character.”

