Celebrity Players Announced For Season 3 Of The $100,000 Pyramid!

Celebrity players for the third season of ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid have been announced and the list includes pretty cool names – Olympian Gabby Douglas; a genuine legend, Rita Moreno; game show host/musician/genuinely cool guy, Snoop Dogg; Real Housewife Bethany Frankel; unique musician Questlove; writer/director/podcaster/legend in the making, Kevin Smith, and the proverbial many, many more.

The $100,000 Pyramid returns to ABC on Sunday, June 10th (ABC, 9/8C). The complete list of celebrity players follows below.

IT’S AN ALL-STAR CAST OF CELEBRITIES ON THE THIRD SEASON OF ABC’S HIT PRIME-TIME GAME SHOW ‘THE $100,000 PYRAMID’

‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchor Michael Strahan Hosts

The Pyramid is back! As part of ABC’s “Sunday Fun & Games,” the Emmy® Award-winning pop-culture phenomenon is reimagined and better than ever. Featuring an all-star cast of celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country competing against each other with hopes of making it to the winners’ circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000, “The $100,000 Pyramid” premieres SUNDAY, JUNE 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Celebrity Guest Lineup:

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Lauren Ash (“Superstore”)

Joy Behar (“The View”)

Julie Bowen (“Modern Family” and “Life of the Party”)

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Mario Cantone (actor/comedian)

Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”)

Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Sorry To Bother You”)

Taye Diggs (“Empire” and “Set It Up”)

Snoop Dogg (“Joker’s Wild”)

Gabby Douglas (Olympic gold medalist)

Jenna Fischer (“Splitting Up Together”)

Erin Foster (“Barely Famous”)

Sara Foster (“Barely Famous”)

Vivica A. Fox (“Everyday I’m Hustling,” “Face The Truth”)

Bethenny Frankel (“The Real Housewives of New York City”)

Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Ana Gasteyer (“Lady Dynamite”)

Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor”)

Darrell Hammond (“Mayhem Explained”)

Oliver Hudson (“Splitting Up Together”)

Ken Jeong (“Crazy, Rich Asians,” “Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”; O, The Oprah Magazine)

Nick Lachey (singer, television personality)

Vanessa Lachey (“Top Chef Jr.”)

Jenifer Lewis (“black-ish,” “Big Hero Six”)

Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”)

Ross Matthews (“Celebrity Big Brother,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Ken Marino (“Fresh Off the Boat”)

Matt McGorry (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Tim Meadows (“The Goldbergs Spinoff”)

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace” & “Searching”)

Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”)

Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live,” ”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Kathy Najimy (“Dumplin’,” ”Veep”)

Kelly Osbourne (author and television personality)

Terrell Owens (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Kellie Pickler (recording artist, “Pickler & Ben”)

Questlove (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” The Roots)

Andy Richter (“Conan”)

Rob Riggle (Rob Riggle’s “Ski Master Academy”)

Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” “Magic Mike”)

Nico Santos (“Superstore,” “Crazy, Rich Asians”)

Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor”)

Kevin Smith (writer, director, podcaster)

George Stephanopoulos (“Good Morning America”)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater, “Wedding Cake Championship”)

Ali Wentworth (“Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade)”)

“The $100,000 Pyramid” is the timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winners’ circle and take home $100,000. “Good Morning America”’s Michael Strahan hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

“The $100,000 Pyramid” is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. “The $100,000 Pyramid” is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.

Like this: Like Loading...