CBS Studios Licenses MacGyver and America’s Next Top Model To UK!

CBS Studios has licensed first-window rights to its reboot of MacGyver and the latest season of America’s Next Top Model to United Kingdom broadcaster, Sky.

Singer, actress and entrepreneur Rita Ora hosts the reinvented ANTP with supermodel and body activist Ashley Graham, Paper magazine chief creative officer Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach serving as judges.

Both shows will premiere on Sky on February 1st. Details follow…

CBS STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL LICENSES FIRST-WINDOW BROADCAST RIGHTS FOR “MACGYVER” AND “AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL” TO SKY IN THE U.K.

LOS ANGELES, LONDON and AMSTERDAM – Jan. 25, 2017 – CBS Studios International announced today that it has licensed the first-window U.K. broadcast rights for new drama MACGYVER and the latest season of “America’s Next Top Model” (ANTM) to Sky. Both series will premiere in February, with MACGYVER broadcast on Feb. 8 at 8:00 PM on Sky 1 and “America’s Next Top Model” on Feb. 2 at 8:00 PM on Sky Living.

“MACGYVER’s action-adventure storylines and ANTM’s iconic format are prime examples of CBS’ successful programming that appeals to a global audience,” said Stephen Tague, senior vice president, Europe, CBS Studios International. “We look forward to working with Sky, one of our most important U.K. partners, to make these new series a success for the territory.”

Commenting on the news, Adam Macdonald, director of Sky 1 and Sky Living said: “We’re delighted that Sky Living audiences will be the first in the U.K. to see the latest instalment of the hugely popular ANTM. And Sky 1 audiences love an explosive action-adventure, making MACGYVER the perfect addition to our February line-up.”

In the U.S., MACGYVER premiered as Friday’s most watched program and wins its Friday time period in viewers (9.90m), adults 18-49 (1.6) and adults 25-54 (2.3). MACGYVER is CBS’ most watched freshman program in the Friday 8PM time period since 1997.

The new MACGYVER, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Lucas Till), who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe is maverick former CIA agent Jack Dalton (George Eads); Patricia Thornton (Sandrine Holt), an ex-field agent turned director of operations; and Riley Davis (Tristin Mays), an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder. At home, MacGyver is entertained by his ambitious roommate, Wilt Bozer (Justin Hires). Under the aegis of the department of external services, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.

MACGYVER is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate and distributed internationally by CBS Studios International, with Peter Lenkov, Craig O’Neill, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee Zlotoff and Michael Clear serving as executive producers.

ANTM is the most successful and longest-running fashion reality TV series in history, with the original show under license in over 100 markets, along with 20 local versions of the format. Season 23 of ANTM premiered in the U.S. on VH1 and is strutting down the runway with a brand new host, new panel members, and a slew of new experts. Returning to its roots, the competition once again features an all-female cast competing for the crown and a whole new set of prizes. The upcoming season also returns the show to the place where it all began: New York City.

ANTM is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company and is executive produced by Ken Mok, Tyra Banks, Dana Gabrion, Paul Buscemi and Jaimie Glasson. ANTM is distributed by CBS Studios International.

