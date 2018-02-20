CBS Orders New Competition Series From Mark Burnett!

CBS has ordered TKO (working title) – a competition series which features a contestant racing through an obstacle course while other contestants try to prevent them – from Mark Burnett (creator of Survivor).

The series is planned for a Summer debut.

CBS has ordered TKO (working title), an obstacle course series with a twist, from executive producer Mark Burnett (SURVIVOR) and MGM Television. The 10-episode series will premiere in summer 2018, it was announced today by Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming for the Network.

TKO features one player racing through daunting obstacles while the other contestants are manning battle stations along the course, firing over-the-top projectiles in an attempt to knock them off and slow them down. It’s a physical and funny “us versus them” scenario, with the top two players advancing to the final showdown to face off for a cash prize.

“Mark Burnett is a master at creating exciting competitions that make for entertaining television,” said Vuong. “We are thrilled to partner with him and his team on this wild and fun summer series.”

“TKO is unlike any other competition show on television. It’s an obstacle course meets dodgeball. It will create amazing viral moments,” said Burnett. “I’ve got a great history with CBS, and I’m excited to be premiering this summer.”

TKO will be produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM. Mark Burnett, President MGM Television Group and Digital, and Barry Poznick, President, Unscripted Television, MGM, are executive producers. TKO is an original format created by Steve Hughes and Sean Kelly of Shaggy Entertainment, Inc.

