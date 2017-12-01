CBS Orders Blood & Treasure for Summer 2019!

CBS has given a straight-to-series order for 13 episodes of Blood & Treasure – a series that centers on a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

Blood & Treasure will premiere in Summer 2019.

CBS ORDERS “BLOOD & TREASURE,” A NEW ACTION-ADVENTURE SERIES FOR BROADCAST IN SUMMER 2019

CBS has given a straight-to-series order for 13 episodes of BLOOD & TREASURE, a new one-hour serialized action-adventure series for broadcast in summer 2019.

BLOOD & TREASURE centers on a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

BLOOD & TREASURE is produced by CBS Television Studios. Matt Federman & Stephen Scaia, who wrote the script, along with showrunner Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, who is directing, and Mark Vlasic serve as executive producers. The series will be distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and worldwide by CBS Studios International.

Like this: Like Loading...