CBS Is Doubtless; Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Moves Up!

CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS – (L-R) Anna Funke, Daniel Henney, Gary Sinise, Alana De La Garza, Tyler James Williams – Photo courtesy of CBS

CBS has given Katherine Heigl vehicle Doubt the ax after two episodes.

Following an encore presentation of an episode of Bull on March 1st, the second season of Criminal Mind: Beyond Borders will premiere on Wednesday, March 8th (10/9C).

CBS PROGRAM ADVISORY 

The second season of CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS will premiere Wednesday, March 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), joining the two-hour spring premiere of SURVIVOR, on the CBS Television Network. CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS will replace DOUBT in the time period. A rebroadcast of BULL will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Wednesday, March 1

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT             HUNTED (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT           CRIMINAL MINDS (New)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT         BULL (R)

Wednesday, March 8

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT           SURVIVOR (34th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT         CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS (2nd Season Premiere)

 

Wednesday, Effective March 15

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT             SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT           CRIMINAL MINDS

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT         CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS

 

