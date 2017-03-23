Television

CBS Hands Early Renewal To 18 Shows!

CBS has given early renewal to eighteen shows (including the previously announced renewals for The Big Bang Theory and NCIS).

The pickups include the #1 scripted program/comedy (BBT); the #1 drama (NCIS); the #1 new comedy (Kevin Can Wait), and the #1 newsmagazine (60 Minutes).

Including Kevin Can Wait, the network has renewed five freshman series: Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts.

CBS today announced early renewals of 18 returning series for the 2017-2018 season, displaying the programming depth and stability of America’s Most Watched Network. Additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.

The shows renewed to date include 6 comedies, 9 dramas, 1 reality series, 2 newsmagazines and a roster of hit programs across every night of the week. They also include the #1 scripted program/comedy THE BIG BANG THEORY; the #1 drama NCIS; the #1 new series BULL; the #1 new comedy KEVIN CAN WAIT; and the #1 newsmagazine 60 MINUTES.

In addition, 5 freshman shows are part of the Network’s early renewals, including BULL, KEVIN CAN WAIT, MACGYVER, MAN WITH A PLAN and SUPERIOR DONUTS.

Following are the renewed series to date for the 2017-2018 season:

  • THE BIG BANG THEORY*
  • BLUE BLOODS
  • BULL
  • HAWAII FIVE-0
  • KEVIN CAN WAIT
  • LIFE IN PIECES
  • MACGYVER
  • MADAM SECRETARY
  • MAN WITH A PLAN
  • MOM
  • NCIS*
  • NCIS: LOS ANGELES
  • NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
  • SCORPION
  • SUPERIOR DONUTS
  • SURVIVOR
  • 48 HOURS
  • 60 MINUTES

CBS will finish the current season as America’s Most Watched Network for the 14th time in 15 years. The Network will announce its new fall 2017-2018 schedule on Wednesday, May 17 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

 

* Renewals for THE BIG BANG THEORY and NCIS were previously announced.

