CBS Gives SEAL Team Full Season Order!

CBS has given David Boreanaz vehicle SEAL Team a full season order.

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays (9/8C).

“SEAL TEAM” RECEIVES FULL-SEASON ORDER FOR

2017-2018 BROADCAST SEASON

CBS has given a full season order to new drama series SEAL TEAM, which premiered Wednesday, Sept. 27. SEAL TEAM ranks as Wednesday’s #1 program in viewers through the first two weeks of the season, averaging 12.04 million viewers, and 2.0 in adults 18-49 and 2.9 in adults 25-54 with live + 3-day lift.

SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré. Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

SEAL TEAM airs Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Like this: Like Loading...