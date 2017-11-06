CBS Celebrates Thanksgiving with Cornucopia of Holiday-Themed Episodes!

CBS has announced a cornucopia of Thanksgiving episodes – something for every taste, from soaps to primetime; from sitcoms to dramas, nine CBS programs celebrate Thanksgiving: Kevin Can Wait, Superior Donuts, 9JKL, Scorpion, The Bold & the Beautiful, The Young & the Restless, Life in Pieces, NCIS and Bull.

Details follow.

KEVIN CAN WAIT “Cooking up a Storm” – After Kevin insists he will cook a full Thanksgiving dinner for the family, he realizes that he is in over his head and secretly asks his flirtatious neighbor, Wendy (Florencia Lozano), for assistance, on KEVIN CAN WAIT, Monday, Nov. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT).

SUPERIOR DONUTS “Thanks for Nothing” – When Franco decides to host an orphan’s Thanksgiving at the donut shop, he encourages Arthur to invite his daughter, Lucy (Annie Mumolo), but Arthur will only agree if Franco invites his own estranged family member—his dad (Cedric the Entertainer), on SUPERIOR DONUTS, Monday, Nov. 20 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

9JKL “Make Thanksgiving Great Again” – Josh asks Nick to retrieve Nana Roberts from her nursing home for the family’s Thanksgiving gathering, but when Nick arrives with the wrong Nana, the family is forced to deal with a stranger who antagonizes everyone. Also, Judy starts to realize her own critical tendencies and Andrew prepares for a sexy calendar photo shoot, on 9JKL, Monday, Nov. 20 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Lois Smith guest stars as the wrong Nana.

SCORPION “It’s Raining Men (O’War)” – On Thanksgiving, Team Scorpion’s new neighbor, Florence (gust star Tina Majorino), joins them at sea on a mission to destroy a floating island of trash, but her flawed contribution leaves her, Walter and Happy stranded on the quickly dissolving island, on SCORPION, Monday, Nov. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL The Forrester, Logan, Spencer, Avant and Spectra families stand in tradition and put aside their conflict, secrets, rivalry and forbidden love for one day, joining together to celebrate Thanksgiving at the Forrester Mansion. Everyone realizes that there is much to be grateful for and says something kind and poignant to the person seated to their right. Steffy, who is burdened with keeping big secret of her own from Liam, addresses everyone in the room and expresses her gratitude for a wonderful year, on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Wednesday, Nov. 22 (1:30-2:00 PM, ET; 12:30-1:00 PM, PT).

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS When Victor Newman’s estranged wife and son – Nikki and Nick Newman – crash Thanksgiving dinner at the Newman Ranch, “family drama” becomes the main course. Meanwhile, the Abbotts’ Thanksgiving will be overshadowed by a secret that Jack and Ashley Abbott are keeping from the rest of their family about their mother, Dina Mergeron, on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, Wednesday, Nov. 22 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT).

LIFE IN PIECES “Martyr Testosterone Baked Knife” – When Heather, Clementine and Jen offer to save Joan from the stress of preparing the Thanksgiving meal, the free time leaves Joan even more frazzled. Also, Greg has a boost of self-confidence after learning he has high levels of testosterone, Samantha keeps a secret from her family during Thanksgiving dinner, and John is determined to continue the tradition of using his old, unsafe carving knife on the turkey, on LIFE IN PIECES, Thursday, Nov. 23 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

NCIS “Ready or Not” – The team’s Thanksgiving plans are put on hold while they track an elusive international arms dealer in D.C. who recently murdered an MI6 officer, and Sloane’s close friend. Also, Abby races Delilah (Margo Harshman) to the hospital when her labor starts three weeks early, on NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

BULL “Thanksgiving” – As Thanksgiving approaches, Bull releases his team to enjoy the holiday with their families, only to find himself working a case solo when he agrees to help a boxer who is being tried for murder. Also, Chunk makes a major personal decision at his family’s Thanksgiving dinner, while Marissa’s dinner with Kyle (Gary Wilmes) is abruptly cancelled when he is mugged, on BULL Tuesday, Nov. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

All photos courtesy of CBS.

