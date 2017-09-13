CBS Announces The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal Return Dates!

The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal return Monday, September 18th – as Drew Carey celebrates ten years as host of The Price is Right.

To celebrate Carey’s decade at The Price is Right, the show will feature a week of special prizes – and a new game, Gridlock.

Let’s Make a Deal will also be going big with Premiere Week Prize-a-Palooza.

CBS Daytime Emmy Award-winning game shows THE PRICE IS RIGHT and LET’S MAKE A DEAL kick off their new seasons Monday, Sept. 18 (check local listings) on the CBS Television Network. THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television’s #1-rated daytime program and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates Drew Carey’s 10th anniversary as host. LET’S MAKE A DEAL, hosted by Wayne Brady, will feature “Premiere Week Prize-a-Palooza,” offering Traders the opportunity to compete for more than $1.1 million in cash and prizes.

This season, THE PRICE IS RIGHT is raising the stakes and – in honor of Drew Carey’s decade on the show – if a contestant spins $1 on the wheel, there will be a $10,000 bonus instead of the usual $1,000 all week long. And on the season premiere, Monday, Sept. 18 , players win a $100,000 bonus if they spin another $1 on the wheel. In addition, any contestant who wins their pricing game receives a $10,000 cash bonus. Finally, the show will debut a brand new game, “Gridlock,” inspired by the traffic in Los Angeles, in which contestants playing for a car must “navigate” their mini game vehicle out of a lane of traffic and into an empty lane by correctly giving the price of the vehicle.

The celebration of Drew’s milestone season continues all week, with celebrity friends of THE PRICE IS RIGHT sharing special congratulatory messages, including Stephen Colbert, James Corden, the hosts of THE TALK, Pauley Perrette, Wayne Brady, Jonathan Mangum, Tim Allen and more. On Thursday, Sept. 21 , contestants will play games that premiered during Drew Carey’s tenure on the show, including the one he created, “Rat Race.” Plus, the models will present a special Drew Carey-themed tribute showcase. The festivities conclude on Friday, Sept. 22 with a showcase showdown that will go down in the show’s history when THE PRICE IS RIGHT gives away the most money ever spun on the wheel.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL launches its ninth season with a sleek, remodeled set and “Premiere Week Prize-a-Palooza,” offering Traders the opportunity to compete for more than $1.1 million in cash and prizes. Adding to the excitement, for the first time at the beginning of each show, host Wayne Brady will reveal a sneak peek at some of the biggest prizes being offered that day, from luxury cars to a trio of trips around the world. LET’S MAKE A DEAL keeps the party going throughout the entire season with special themed episodes, including a “Wayne’s Favorite Folks” week, filling the audience with special groups Wayne has chosen to honor, from teachers to grandparents; a Prom episode with a theme selected by fans through social media; and a salute to the game show’s landmark 1,500th episode.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT is hosted by Drew Carey. Produced by FremantleMedia North America, THE PRICE IS RIGHT is broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Mike Richards and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL is hosted by Wayne Brady. It is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Mike Richards, Dan Funk and Jennifer Mullin serve as executive producers. The show, which won its first ever Daytime Emmy in 2014 for Best Original Song, for the song “30,000 Reasons to Love Me,” is broadcast weekdays (check local listings) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS Daytime has been #1 in the daypart for more than 30 consecutive years, featuring a balance of dramas, game shows and talk. The Network’s daytime lineup includes network television’s #1 daytime program and longest-running game show THE PRICE IS RIGHT, the #1 daytime drama THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, Daytime Emmy Award-winning THE TALK, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, and LET’S MAKE A DEAL.

