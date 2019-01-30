CBS All Access Sets Premiere Date for The Twilight Zone!

CBS All Access subscribers can enter the fifth dimension beginning Monday, April 1 with the premiere of the service’s latest original series, The Twilight Zone.

The Twilight Zone will be hosted by executive producer Jordan Peele and episodes will feature a plethora of familiar names and faces. Details follow.

ENTER “THE TWILIGHT ZONE” MONDAY, APRIL 1 ONLY ON CBS ALL ACCESS

New Episodes of THE TWILIGHT ZONE, Hosted by Jordan Peele,

Will Subsequently Be Released Weekly on Thursdays Exclusively for CBS All Access Subscribers

PASADENA, Calif. – Jan. 30, 2019 – CBS All Access subscribers can enter the fifth dimension beginning Monday, April 1 with the premiere of the service’s latest original series, THE TWILIGHT ZONE. The series will debut with two episodes. Following the series premiere, new episodes of the anthology series will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays beginning April 11, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. The announcement was made by Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content for CBS All Access, at CBS’ biannual Television Critics Association presentation.

As previously announced, Jordan Peele will host and narrate THE TWILIGHT ZONE and additional cast members include Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

THE TWILIGHT ZONE is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes. The series is distributed internationally by CBS Studios International.

The original “The Twilight Zone” premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. The series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. “The Twilight Zone” became a worldwide phenomenon as it used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS, from 1959 to 1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not. Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access.

Like this: Like Loading...