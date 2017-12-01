CBS All Access Orders Tell Me a Story – Fairy Tales Will Never Be The Same!

CBS All Access continues to add to its slate with psychological thriller series Tell Me a Story.

Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Fairy tales will never be the same.

A premiere date is TBD.

CBS ALL ACCESS ANNOUNCES NEW SERIES ORDER

FOR PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER “TELL ME A STORY”

Nov. 30, 2017 – CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced a new original series order for psychological thriller TELL ME A STORY. The series will be produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer and writer, and Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor will serve as executive producers for the series.

TELL ME A STORY takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Jack and the Beanstalk” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

TELL ME A STORY is based on a format created by Marcos Osorio Vidal in collaboration with Gustavo Malajovich and Hernan Goldfrid. The series was produced by Gonzalo Cilley and Andres Tovar of Resonant and originally aired on the Spanish television network Antena tres.

TELL ME A STORY joins CBS All Access’ growing slate of original series which currently includes its first comedy series, NO ACTIVITY, streaming now; THE GOOD FIGHT, returning for a second season in early 2018; and STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, which was renewed for a second season and will return with chapter two of season one on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 after 8:30 PM, ET. CBS All Access’ original series library will continue to expand with the additions of the previously announced $1, STRANGE ANGEL, THE TWILIGHT ZONE and additional programming to be announced.

Like this: Like Loading...