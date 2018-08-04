CBS All Access Makes It So! Sir Patrick Stewart Treks Once More!!

At the Star Trek Las Vegas Convention 2018, CBS All Access’ Star Trek overlord, Alex Kurtzman introduced the decision on what Trek series to make next by calling on a very special guest – Sir Patrick Stewart.

Yes, the next Trek series will be a Jean-Luc Picard series (check out the announcement video below).

No other details were announced, but Kurtzman and Sir Patrick have issued statements (also below).

SIR PATRICK STEWART SURPRISES FANS AND ANNOUNCES RETURN TO HIS ICONIC ROLE AS “JEAN-LUC PICARD” WITH A NEW “STAR TREK” SERIESCOMING TO CBS ALL ACCESS

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman and Sir Patrick Stewart surprised fans today at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention with the news that he will be returning to the iconic role of “Jean-Luc Picard” for a new “Star Trek” series coming to CBS All Access. The new series will follow the next chapter of Picard’s life.

Quote from Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman:

“With overwhelming joy, it’s a privilege to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back to the ‘Star Trek’ fold. For over 20 years, fans have hoped for the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and that day is finally here. We can’t wait to forge new ground, surprise people, and honor generations both new and old.”

Quote from Patrick Stewart:

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with ‘Star Trek’ had run its natural course. It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.

During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how ‘The Next Generation’ brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

