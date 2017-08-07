CBS All Access is going global – with the first international availability set for Canada by the first half of 2018.

CBS All Access offers CBS fans the ability to watch more than 9,000 episodes on demand, including current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits, in addition to its growing slate of original programming.

CBS ALL ACCESS TO EXPAND GLOBALLY

First International Availability Set for Canada by the First Half of 2018, With More Countries to Follow

NEW YORK – August 7, 2017 – CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) has announced that it is expanding the availability of CBS All Access internationally through a partnership of its CBS Interactive and CBS Studios International divisions. CBS All Access, the Company’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, will launch initially in Canada in the first half of 2018, with other markets to follow.

“CBS All Access is growing faster than we anticipated domestically, and now represents a whole new opportunity internationally as well,” said Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO, CBS Corporation. “By going direct-to-consumer around the world, we will facilitate new connections between the global audience and our industry-leading premium content. I look forward to introducing CBS All Access to Canada in early 2018, followed by a number of other markets in multiple continents around the world.”

CBS All Access launched in the U.S. in October 2014 and has grown its subscribers rapidly since that time. On March 15, 2016, the Company stated that by 2020 it would have eight million subscribers combined for CBS All Access and SHOWTIME’s direct-to-consumer products. Yesterday, CBS announced that it is ahead of that pace and will exceed more than four million subscribers combined by the end of 2017.

CBS All Access offers CBS fans the ability to watch more than 9,000 episodes on demand, including current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits, in addition to its growing slate of original programming. Subscribers also have access to CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service. CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Fire TV.

The U.S. subscription offering is available for $5.99/month, with a commercial-free option available to subscribers for $9.99/month. Prices for non-U.S. markets will be announced at a future date.

Like this: Like Loading...