Cartoon Network’s NBA All-Star Lineup is a Slam Dunk on Friday, Feb. 17

Basketball fans can get into the action with Cartoon Network’s NBA All-Star celebration on Friday, Feb. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. (ET/PT). An all-new episode of hit comedy series Mighty Magiswords, which was recently greenlit for a second season, and special encore presentations of Teen Titans Go! featuring LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) and We Bare Bears featuring Paul George (Indiana Pacers) and Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) in guest roles.

Cartoon Network’s NBA All-Star lineup on Friday, Feb. 17 includes:

Teen Titans Go! “The Cruel, Giggling Ghoul” at 6 p.m. (ET/PT): The Titans go to an amusement park to see LeBron James but instead help solve a mystery.

We Bare Bears “Charlie Ball” at 6:30 p.m. (ET/PT): After Panda gets injured on the basketball court, the Bears invite Charlie to be on their basketball team. But when Charlie gets too good, he starts to ruin all the fun of the game. Paul George, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard guest star.

Mighty Magiswords “Grup Jam” at 6:45 p.m. (ET/PT): Grup invents the “new” sport of basketball, but the stakes are too high for the Warriors to let him play the Galacton team, as the winner shall rule the Kingdom of Rhyboflaven.

Watch a “First Look” clip from Mighty Magiswords, “Grup Jam:”

