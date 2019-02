‘Cmdr. Burnham to Discovery. Four to sing along!’

The stars of Star Trek: Discovery are featured in today’s episode of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke. Check out the trailer below.

Watch the full episode for free on the Apple TV app: http://www.apple.co/_CarpoolKaraoke211

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery leaves the bridge for this week’s episode of Carpool Karaoke. Sing along with Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman for free on the Apple TV app.

