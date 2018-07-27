BuzzFeed and The CW’s Spells and Spirits in honor of the magical new series Charmed during the 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego.

Charmed is an upcoming American fantasy drama television series developed by Jennie Snyder Urman. This series is a reboot of The WB series of the same name, created by Constance M. Burge, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006. The series was greenlit on May 11, 2018.

On May 17, 2018, The CW announced it will premiere on Sunday at 9pm on the Fall schedule of 2018-2019 television season.

Jennie Snyder Urman will serve as an executive producer, along with Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Brad Silberling, Ben Silverman and Carter Covington.

Set in the fictional college town of Hilltowne, Charmed follows the lives of three sisters Macy, Mel and Maggie Vera who, after the tragic death of their mother, discover they are three of the most powerful witches of all time. Together they possess the “Power of Three”, which they use to vanquish supernatural demons and tear “down the patriarchy.” Each sister has a unique magical power; the eldest Macy has the power of telekinesis, middle sister Mel possesses the power of time-freezing, and the youngest Maggie has the power to hear people’s thoughts. The reboot changes several elements from the original Charmed series, including moving the setting from San Francisco to Hilltowne; making one of the sisters a lesbian; giving the youngest sister the power to hear people’s thoughts instead of premonition; and having all three of their alliterative names begin with M instead of P. Additionally, all three lead actresses are of Hispanic descent.

Like this: Like Loading...