Buffy Alum Does Clueless Comic for BOOM Studios!

Clueless #1 will be in stores this summer.

Los Angeles, Calif. (March 16, 2017) – BOOM! Studios is proud to announce CLUELESS is back, in an all-new comic book follow-up to the hit film inspired by Jane Austen’s novel Emma. Starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, and Brittany Murphy, the 1995 Paramount Pictures’ film defined a generation. This August, the writing duo of actress, filmmaker, and author Amber Benson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Witches of Echo Park, Death’s Daughter) and author Sarah Kuhn (Heroine Complex, Barbie), along with artist Siobhan Keenan (Adventure Time), reunite your favorite girls from Beverly Hills for a story continuing one of Entertainment Weekly’s “new classics” of film.

It’s senior year at Bronson Alcott High School, and Cher, Dionne, and Tai find themselves in a bit of an existential crisis: Where are they meant to go, and what are they meant to DO after high school? Luckily they have all year—and each other’s help—to figure it out!

“I was 17 when I auditioned for Clueless and, sadly, didn’t get a part,” recalls Benson. “But I remember reading the script—tentatively titled As If—and thinking: If they do this right, they are going to kick some serious butt. So I wasn’t shocked when Clueless turned out to be a pop-culture phenomenon. All these years later, I am tickled that I finally get to be a part of its continuing legacy, and that I get to collaborate with two people I respect greatly: my co-writer Sarah Kuhn and our editor Shannon Watters.”

“Clueless is one of my favorite movies of all time—I love [director] Amy Heckerling’s whip-smart use of language, her clever take on Austen, and the strong bonds she created between vibrant, awesome female characters,” added Kuhn. “And I love that Cher Horowitz is a heroine who takes on every obstacle she faces with a unique combination of ingenuity, positivity, and the ability to pull off yellow tartan like nobody else. Getting to write these characters is both a total dream come true and an incredible challenge and I hope we’re doing Cher, Dionne, and Tai justice—we’re certainly having a ton of fun.”

Clueless is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ critically acclaimed BOOM! Box imprint, home to popular original series such as Lumberjanes by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooke A. Allen, and Noelle Stevenson; Giant Days by John Allison, Lissa Treiman, and Max Sarin; The Backstagers by James Tynion IV and Rian Sygh; SLAM! by Pamela Ribon and Veronica Fish; and Goldie Vance by Hope Larson and Brittney Williams.

“Clueless is one of the sunniest, kindest, and smartest films out there, and one of my favorites,” says Shannon Watters, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “I’m so excited that we’ll be telling new stories within this world at BOOM! Box.”

Clueless features a cover illustrated by Natacha Bustos (Lumberjanes/Gotham Academy).

