Bruno Mars To Receive Visionary Award at Teen Choice 2017!

Bruno Mars will be honored for his innovation and contributions to contemporary music with the Teen Choice 2017 Visionary Award at Teen Choice 2017, broadcast live Sunday, August 13th on FOX (8/7C).

Fifth Harmony, Anthony Anderson and Logan Paul have been confirmed as special presenters and will ‘multiple acts in the show and will be announcing some of the most anticipated performances and honorees of the night.”

The TEEN CHOICE 2017 Visionary Award recipient is multiple Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars, who will be honored for his innovation and contributions to contemporary music. Mars boasts five No.1 singles, including the 2017 smash hit “That’s What I Like.” Mars is now the only artist in the last year to have quadruple-Platinum singles from the same album. TEEN CHOICE 2017 airs LIVE Sunday, Aug. 13 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) from University of Southern California’s Galen Center on FOX.

Additionally, multi-Platinum award-winning artists Fifth Harmony, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) and social media megastar Logan Paul are confirmed as special presenters. Fifth Harmony, Anderson and Paul will anchor multiple acts in the show and will be announcing some of the most anticipated performances and honorees of the night.

As previously announced, performances include Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha; Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson; an opening number featuring KYLE, Lil Yachty and Rita Ora; a world premiere of a brand-new song from the cast of FOX’s STAR; hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd; and French Montana, featuring Swae Lee with Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids. Miley Cyrus will accept the Ultimate Choice Award and Maroon 5 will receive the highly coveted Decade Award. Celebrity appearances include Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, stars of the new FOX series GHOSTED; and Kaitlin Olson and Thomas Barbusca, stars of FOX’s hit comedy, THE MICK; as well as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Lucy Hale, Janel Parrish, Victoria Justice, Tyler Posey, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot, Tyler Hoechlin, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne, Kumail Nanjiani, Katherine Langford, Maddie Ziegler, Grace Vanderwaal, The Dolan Twins, Hudson Yang, the cast of “Riverdale,” Liza Koshy and Marshmello.

About Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a 21-time Grammy Award nominee and multiple-Grammy winner. The celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and musician has sold over 173 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. His most recent critically acclaimed and RIAA certified 2x-Platinum album, “24K Magic,” made an impressive debut atop the Top Digital Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, while also remaining in the Top 10 for 33 consecutive weeks. Additionally, the album and its lead single, “24K Magic,” simultaneously hit No. 1 on the iTunes Overall Albums and Overall Songs charts in its week of release. The single has since climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has also officially been certified 4x-Platinum by the RIAA. Mars’ 4x-Platinum certified single, “That’s What I Like,” recently climbed to No. 1 on the Hot 100, marking his seventh Hot 100 chart-topper and his first No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it remained at the top spot for 19 consecutive weeks. Mars is now the only artist in the last year to have two quadruple-Platinum singles from the same album. He also is one of the few artists to have written and produced each of his No. 1 hits and has had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums. With seven Hot 100 No. 1s, Mars is now tied with Elvis Presley, Phil Collins and Frankie Valli for the seventh most chart-toppers among male soloists, and is also ranked No. 1 amongst male artists with the most Hot 100 No. 1s for this decade; extending his lead over Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem and The Weeknd. To celebrate his latest album, Mars has been traveling the globe on his massive “24K Magic World Tour”, which sold over 1 million tickets in a single day. In 2015, he dominated charts with the hit single “Uptown Funk.” The worldwide smash is the longest-leading Billboard Hot 100 single of the 2010s, and is only the 10th single in the Hot 100’s 57-year history to spend at least 14 weeks at No 1. “Uptown Funk” took home three Grammy Awards this past year, including the coveted Record of the Year Award. Last February, Mars returned to the Super Bowl Halftime stage to perform alongside Beyoncé and Coldplay at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show. In 2014, Mars made NFL history with the second-most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, which saw a record-breaking total viewership of over 115.3 million, all while being the youngest artist ever to serve as the sole NFL Super Bowl Halftime headliner. According to Billboard, Bruno Mars scored his first five Hot 100 No. 1s faster than any male since Elvis Presley. As a singer, songwriter and producer, Bruno Mars has an impressive catalog of 36 Hot 100 hits.

