Box of Wishes Featurette: Wish Upon!

What could be cooler than a music box that grants wishes? Unless, of course, every wish granted resulted in tragedy elsewhere – and the last wish meant the owner of the box’x demise…

In Box of Wishes, a new featurette from Broad Green Pictures, the cast of Wish Upon talk about what they’d wish for – and what price would be to high for them to make those wishes.

Wish Upon opens July 14th.

Twelve years after discovering her mother’s suicide, 17-year-old CLARE SHANNON (Joey King) is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father JONATHAN (Ryan Phillippe) and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes.

While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can’t help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is thrilled as her life radically improves with each wish. Clare finally has the life she’s always wanted and everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. Clare realizes that she must get rid of the box, but finds herself unable and unwilling to part with her new-and-improved life – leading her down a dark and dangerous path.

Be careful what you wish for…

Director: John R. Leonetti

Writer: Barbara Marshall

Cast: Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Kevin Hanchard, Sherilyn Fenn

Producers: Sherryl Clark

