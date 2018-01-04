BOOM! Studios Upgrades Fence to Ongoing Series!

BOOM! Studios has announced that the FENCE limited series, from best-selling novelist C.S. Pacat (Captive Prince) and popular online sensation Johanna The Mad, has been upgraded to an ongoing series beginning with April’s issue #5.

FENCE brings together the worlds of teen soap opera with the adrenaline rush of competitive fencing for an exciting journey of self-discovery.

Both Fence #5 and Fence Volume 1: Discover Now Edition (collecting issues 1-4) will be in comics shops in April.

Fence Scores an Ongoing Series

at BOOM! Studios

“This is one action packed, slow burn not to be missed” – Teen Vogue

“…Made to Knock You Off Your Feet” – Geek.com

“10/10…a shining light to fulfill all your adorable sports manga dreams” – Comicosity

“…ridiculously fun to read” – Comicsverse

“…will win a gold medal in the Olympics of your heart if given the chance.” – ComicsBeat

LOS ANGELES, CA. (January 4, 2018) – After debuting to critical acclaim, BOOM! Studios is excited to announce that the FENCE limited series, from best-selling novelist C.S. Pacat (Captive Prince) and popular online sensation Johanna The Mad, has scored an upgrade to an ongoing series beginning with April’s issue #5. Launching from the celebrated BOOM! Box imprint in November 2017, FENCE brought together the worlds of teen soap opera with the adrenaline rush of competitive fencing for an exciting journey of self-discovery that won over legion of fans worldwide.

Additionally, FENCE #5 (previously solicited for March release) will hit stores on the same day in April as FENCE VOL.1 DISCOVER NOW EDITION, a comic-shop exclusive collection featuring the first four issues from the sensational series, featuring a cover by Dream Daddy artist Shanen Pae, and with an MSRP of $9.99

“Thanks to everyone who supported the comic and gave us this incredible chance!” said C.S. Pacat. “I’m so thrilled we’ll be able to continue the story. Here’s to us aiming for the state fencing championships together with the cast of FENCE!”

“This is so exciting!” said Johanna the Mad. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned for the future of FENCE.”

In July, a standard edition of FENCE VOL.1, featuring a different cover and including additional behind-the-scenes material, will be released to comic shops and bookstores worldwide, with an MSRP of $9.99. While this standard version will remain in print, FENCE VOL.1 DISCOVER NOW EDITION will be strictly limited to the initial print run and then never reprinted again.

FENCE marks the comics debut of both C.S. Pacat and Johanna The Mad, whose individual work have amassed devoted fan followings. Pacat’s bestselling book series, Captive Prince, began its life as an original-fiction web serial that went viral, attracting the attention of publisher Penguin Random House. Johanna The Mad is a fan-favorite artist who has gained popularity for her sketches, illustrations, and handmade items.

“Retailers, fans and press have sent a clear message – they want more FENCE and I couldn’t be happier to let you know that’s just what you’re getting,” says Dafna Pleban, BOOM! Studios, Editor. “Not only can you go to your comic shop every month to get all the teen drama, suspense and surprises you’ve come to love at Kings Row, but now it’s the first place you can get FENCE VOL.1!”

Print copies of FENCE VOL.1 DISCOVER NOW EDITION and FENCE #5 will be available for sale at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) in April. Digital copies of FENCE #5 will be available to purchase on digital book marketplaces, including ComiXology, iBooks, Google Books, and the BOOM! Studios app.

FENCE is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ critically acclaimed BOOM! Box imprint, home to popular original series such as Lumberjanes by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn A. Allen, and Noelle Stevenson; Giant Days by John Allison, Lissa Treiman, and Max Sarin; The Backstagers by James Tynion IV and Rian Sygh; SLAM! by Pamela Ribon, Veronica Fish & Mar Julia; and Goldie Vance by Hope Larson and Brittney Williams.

