BOOM! Studios Sets Kids Dark Crystal Graphic Novel for Summer!

BOOM! Studios will be publishing Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal Tales, a children’s book from its Arachaia imprint, this summer.

The graphic novel will delve deep into the Skeksis-ruled land of Thra in a beautiful look at some of Jim Henson and Brian Froud’s finest creations from writer/artist Cory Godbey.

“The themes woven within The Dark Crystal have never been more important for children or the parents of those children to hear,” said Godbey. “As the UrSkek tells Jen, ‘…we all are a part of each other.'”

The Perfect Way for Fans to Share Their Love of the Cult-Classic Fantasy Film with Their Kids

Los Angeles, Calif. (February 2, 2017) – BOOM! Studios and The Jim Henson Company are proud to announce JIM HENSON’S THE DARK CRYSTAL TALES, a new children’s book set for release this summer by acclaimed writer and artist Cory Godbey (Have Courage, Be Kind: The Tale of Cinderella). The publication is a follow-up to last fall’s best-selling JIM HENSON’S LABYRINTH TALES, also written and illustrated by Godbey.

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal Tales delves deep into the Skeksis-ruled land of Thra in this beautiful look at some of Jim Henson and Brian Froud’s finest creations from the beloved cult-classic film The Dark Crystal. In one tale, when a little bird is hurt in a Skeksis net, Jen takes it to the Mystics for healing and learns how every act of kindness grows like ripples in a lake.

“The themes woven within The Dark Crystal have never been more important for children or the parents of those children to hear,” said Godbey. “As the UrSkek tells Jen, ‘…we all are a part of each other.’ For this book, my goal was to create three stories which reflect those ideas and honor the tone of Jim Henson’s original, groundbreaking film. These stories explore how a single act can ripple outward and how you can never know who it will touch or who it might help.”

“Cory Godbey brings tremendous beauty to Jim Henson’s visionary creations as seen in the bestselling Labyrinth Tales. We were eager to work with Cory again and witness his take on the colorful, rich world of The Dark Crystal,” said Editor Sierra Hahn. “What new chapters await young Jen and Kira long before their fateful meeting? Cory’s genius is in full effect in the delightfully spun The Dark Crystal Tales.”

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal Tales is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ Archaia imprint, home to an acclaimed line of ambitious and award-winning graphic novels, including Mouse Guard by David Petersen; Rust by Royden Lepp; Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand by Jim Henson, Jerry Juhl, and Ramón K. Pérez; The Realist by Asaf Hanuka; and Hacktivist by Alyssa Milano, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Marcus To.

For more on Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal Tales and more from BOOM! Studios, please visit www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

ABOUT THE JIM HENSON COMPANY

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized worldwide as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics and digital animation. Best known as creators of the world famous Muppets, Henson has received over 50 Emmy Awards and nine Grammy Awards. Recent credits include the Emmy®-nominated Sid the Science Kid, Dinosaur Train, and Pajanimals, the CG-animated preschool series Doozers, the digital citizenship series for preschoolers Dot., the Netflix series for young preschoolers Word Party, the marine biology themed animated series on PBS KIDS Splash and Bubbles and the Netflix Original preschool show Julie’s Greenroom, starring award-winning actress Julie Andrews. Features include Disney’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, as well as The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and MirrorMask. Television productions include Fraggle Rock, the sci-fi cult series Farscape, Henson Alternative’s No, You Shut Up! and the TV film Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow.

With additional locations in New York and London, The Jim Henson Company is headquartered in Los Angeles on the historic Charlie Chaplin lot, complete with soundstage and postproduction facilities. The Company is home to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent character- building and visual effects group with international film, television, theme park and advertising clients, as well as Henson Recording Studios, one of the music industry’s top recording facilities known for its world-class blend of state-of- the-art and vintage equipment. The Company’s Henson Alternative brand is currently touring Puppet-Up! – Uncensored, a live puppet improvisational show.

Cover image illustrated by Cory Godbey

