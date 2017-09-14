BOOM! Studios Returns To New York Comic Con with 5 New Panels!

BOOM! Studios has put together a set of five panels on a wide range of topics for New York Comic Con 2017.

Panels for Saban’s Power Rangers and Lumberjanes are the most specific panels, title-wise. There will be a panel that highlights The Future is LBGTQ (in association with GLAAD); one that will help you discover the BOOM! Studios title that is just right for you, and a panel geared for librarians and educators that will be held at the New York Public Library.

New York Comic-Con 2017 runs the weekend of October 5th-8th at the Javits Center.

BOOM! Studios Returns to New York Comic Con with All-New Panels

Saban’s Power Rangers, Lumberjanes, and a partnership with GLAAD highlight programming during the week of October 5-8

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (September 13, 2017) – BOOM! Studios is excited to announce the programming it will be presenting and participating in at New York Comic Con (NYCC), to be held October 5-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Listed chronologically, the full list includes:

BOOM! Studios – Presentation at The New York Public Library

Date: Thursday, October 5

Time: 2:00-2:45pm

Location: The New York Public Library, 476 5th Ave, Celeste Auditorium

Presented specifically for librarians and educators, join us for an introduction to comic book and graphic novel publisher BOOM! Studios as we talk about the diverse titles we produce under four distinct imprints, from quality licensed books to captivating originals. Featuring Greg Pak (Mech Cadet Yu—BOOM! Studios), Sean Rubin (Bolivar—Archaia), Pamela Ribon (SLAM!—BOOM! Box), and Ellen Scherer Crafts (The Not-So Secret Society—KaBOOM!). Moderated by Sierra Hahn (Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios).

________

Go Go Power Rangers Comics!

Date: Thursday, October 5

Time: 4:15-5:15pm

Location: 1A24

BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers comics have changed everything you thought you knew about the original five teenagers with attitude! Join writer Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), alongside legendary Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actors David Yost (“Billy”), Walter Jones (“Zack”), BOOM! Studios Managing Editor Bryce Carlson, and Saban Brands’ Edgar Pasten (Manager, Product Development) for this celebration of Saban’s Power Rangers. Moderated by James Viscardi (ComicBook.com), with your first look at breaking news on the historic revelations in store for the Power Rangers you know and love… along with all-new Rangers you’ve never met before!

________

BOOM! Studios: Discover YOURS

Date: Thursday, October 5

Time: 6:45-7:45pm

Location: 1A05

There’s something at BOOM! Studios for everyone—if you have a passion, we’ve got a comic book that speaks to it and this is the panel to Discover Your New Obsession! Join Greg Pak (Mech Cadet Yu), Pamela Ribon (SLAM!), Simon Spurrier (Jim Henson’s The Power of the Dark Crystal, Godshaper), Lisa DuBois (Rugrats), David F. Walker (War for the Planet of the Apes), Sean Rubin (Bolivar), and novelist Saladin Ahmed as they explore the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, BOOM! Box, KaBOOM!, and Archaia with exclusive previews, news, and more surprises! Moderated by Filip Sablik (President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).

________

Lumberjanes: The Hardcore Lady Type Panel

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 4:00-5:00pm

Location: 1A18

BOOM! Studios’ Lumberjanes is one of the biggest success stories in comics—and their biggest adventures yet are coming in 2018! Join co-creator Brooklyn Allen, Gabby Rivera (Lumberjanes: Faire & Square special), Mariko Tamaki (Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power! novel), BOOM! Studios Editor Whitney Leopard, and Abrams Editor Erica Finkel to celebrate over four years of Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types! Moderated by Candice Mack (System-wide Teen Services, Los Angeles Public Library).

________

The Future Is LGBTQ

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 2:45-3:45pm

Location: 1A02

BOOM! Studios and GLAAD are proud to assemble a diverse group of talent from the world of entertainment, including Gabby Rivera (Marvel’s America), Steve Orlando (DC’s Justice League of America), Shadi Petosky (Amazon’s Danger & Eggs), Brooklyn Allen (BOOM! Studios’ Lumberjanes), Mariko Tamaki (Abrams Books’ Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power!), James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios’ The Woods), and Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD), for an honest discussion of LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path forward to a brighter and more inclusive future. Moderated by Abraham Riesman (Editor, Vulture.com).

BOOM! Studios returns to NYCC with a new booth (#1828) and exclusive merchandise debuting at the show. To keep up with more NYCC news from BOOM! Studios, visit www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

For more information on NYCC, visit www.newyorkcomiccon.com.

