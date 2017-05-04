BOOM! Studios Names Creative Team for Kurt Sutter’s Sisters of Sorrow!

By day, Dominique, Greta, Misha, and Sarah run a nonprofit women’s shelter. At night, they each don a nun’s habit and move through Los Angeles hunting down violent abusers who have escaped justice.

Their increasingly public vigilantism has earned them the nickname Sisters of Sorrow, and has drawn the ire of L.A.’s notorious anti-crime task force.

Launching in July, Bram Stoker Award-nominated novelist Courtney Alameda (Shutter) and breakthrough artist Hyeonjin Kim join Sutter for a revenge story he describes as, “Nuns with guns.”

May 4, 2016 (Los Angeles, Calif.) – BOOM! Studios announces the creative team for SISTERS OF SORROW, the first original series created exclusively for comic books by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Launching in July, Bram Stoker Award-nominated novelist Courtney Alameda (Shutter) and breakthrough artist Hyeonjin Kim join Sutter for a revenge story he describes as, “Nuns with guns.”

“I really love to f— with genre,” declares Sutter. “With Sisters of Sorrow we’ve created what presumably just looks like high camp and kickass action, but right below the surface, we reveal three-dimensional women, struggling with real-life abuse and the scars of deep emotional pain. At its core, weaved in and out of the action-packed narrative and amazing artwork, SOS is about abused women empowering themselves. We actually get to tell stories that matter. Like with SOA, it might be the flash of guns and leather that entice you to show up, but it’s the characters and their struggle that keeps you coming back.”

“As a woman who’s experienced intimate partner abuse—and watched her friends deal with it as well—I can’t lie, Sisters of Sorrow is cathartic to write,” says Alameda. “And while I may personally identify with the issues that Dominique, Misha, Sarah, and Greta each face, I also believe the story of their crusade for justice will resonate broadly with readers, too. Who can say they haven’t secretly dreamt of meting out justice to their bullies or abusers? And as someone who grew up watching Westerns with her father, I love the way Sisters of Sorrow subverts the stereotypical vigilante tale and puts the power in the victims’ own hands. Dominique, Misha, Sarah, and Greta don’t need a man to save them—they can save their own damn selves.”

“The main focus of Sisters of Sorrow is that the female characters are antiheroes. Despite prior challenges in their life, they strive to overcome them,“ adds Kim. “As an Asian woman, it means a lot for me to work on a project like this since it defies the racial and sexual standards and expectations of society. It is a project that introduces harmony amongst female characters of different races, while presenting them as strong, individual women who strive to solve social problems.”

Sisters of Sorrow is the latest project Sutter has worked on with BOOM! Studios, having supervised original stories in the publisher’s hit Sons of Anarchy comic book series (including the current Sons of Anarchy Redwood Original title) and launching an original supernatural series, Lucas Stand.

Sisters of Sorrow #1 features covers by Jae Lee (The Inhumans, The Dark Tower: Gunslinger Born) and Andre De Freitas (Evil Empire). Print copies will be available for sale at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! webstore. Digital copies will be available to purchase on digital book marketplaces, including ComiXology and the BOOM! Studios app.

Sisters of Sorrow is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, WWE, Planet of the Apes, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Godshaper, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

Sisters of Sorrow #1

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writers: Kurt Sutter, Courtney Alameda

Artist: Hyeonjin Kim

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Jae Lee

Intermix Cover (1-in-10): Andre de Freitas

Format: 32 pages, full color

Price: $3.99

On sale: July 5, 2017

Synopsis:

Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC) brings this all-new original tale of revenge and recovery to comics with novelist Courtney Alameda (Shutter) and breakthrough artist Hyeonjin Kim.

