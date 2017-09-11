BOOM! Studios Announces Two Exclusives for Local Comic Shop Day®!

BOOM! Studios has announced two exclusives for Local comic Shop Day® – a WWE Royal Rumble Print and a Power Rangers Blind Box.

The WWE Royal Rumble print is by artist Brent Schooover (Generations: Captain Marvel & Captain Mar-Vell) and is the culmination of twelve connecting covers of BOOM! Studios’ WWE comics series. It will a 1,000 copy limited edition.

The Power Rangers Blind Box will include a copy of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year One: Deluxe hardcover; a limited-edition Mighty Morphin Power Rangers lithograph by Acme Archives featuring one of the Rangers, including rare Green and White Rangers; and more. It will be a 500 box limited edition.

BOOM! Studios Announces WWE Royal Rumble Print and Saban’s Power Rangers Blind Box for Local Comic Shop Day®

Limited Edition items are available exclusively through participating comic book shops on Saturday, November 18

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (September 11, 2017) – BOOM! Studios is excited to announce a WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PRINT and a SABAN’S POWER RANGERS BLIND BOX exclusively for Local Comic Shop Day®, taking place on Saturday, November 18 at participating comics retailers. These instantly collectible items will be available in strictly limited amounts—500 units for the print, and 250 units for the blind box. To find your participating local comic shop, visit localcomicshopday.com.

The beautifully illustrated WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PRINT ($19.99) by artist Brent Schoonover (Generations: Captain Marvel & Captain Mar-Vell) measures 16” x 20” and is the culmination of 12 connecting covers of BOOM! Studios’ acclaimed WWE comic book series. This frameable image features over three dozen Superstars—including The Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Finn Bálor, and many more—as they battle it out in the Royal Rumble match of fans’ dreams.

Each SABAN’S POWER RANGERS BLIND BOX ($99.99) contains a copy of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year One: Deluxe hardcover; a limited-edition Mighty Morphin Power Rangers lithograph by Acme Archives featuring one of the Rangers, including rare Green and White Rangers; and two random, limited-edition variant covers from previous Mighty Morphin Power Rangers issues. In addition, 25 random blind boxes will contain copies of the hardcover signed by Saban Brands—Haim Saban (Creator of the Power Rangers franchise), Brian Casentini (Executive Producer, Power Rangers content), Melissa Flores (Director, Power Rangers Content), and Judd “Chip” Lynn (Executive Producer, Power Rangers television series)—the company behind Power Rangers.

Local Comic Shop Day® is an annual event that began in 2014, conceived and implemented by ComicsPRO comic book specialty retailers to call attention to locally owned independent comic book specialty stores, celebrating their unique and vital role in being the primary fire-starters of pop culture. Pop Culture begins in your Local Comic Shop!

Retailers have until September 18 to register their stores’ participation at www.comicspro.org/lcsd2017. Final orders for the WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PRINT and SABAN’S POWER RANGERS BLIND BOX are due from retailers by September 25.

To keep up with more Local Comic Shop Day® news from BOOM! Studios, visit www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

ABOUT BOOM! STUDIOS

BOOM! Studios was founded by Ross Richie in 2005 with the singular focus of creating world-class comic book and graphic novel storytelling for all audiences. Through the development of four distinct imprints—BOOM! Studios, BOOM! Box, KaBOOM!, and Archaia—BOOM! has produced award-winning original work, including Lumberjanes, The Woods, Giant Days, Klaus, and Mouse Guard, while also breaking new ground with established licenses such as WWE, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Adventure Time and Jim Henson Company properties. BOOM! will also bring their original series to life through unique first-look relationships with 20th Century Fox in film and with Fox Television.

Web: www.boom-studios.com

Twitter: @boomstudios

Facebook: @BOOMStudiosComics

Instagram: @boom_studios