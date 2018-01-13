BOOM! Studios Announces Emerald City Comic Con 2018 Panel Programming Lineup!

BOOM! Studios has announced its panels for the Emerald City Comic Con which runs from March 1-4 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle WA.

The publisher of a wide range of comics for all demographics, BOOM! studios will present the following panels: Lumberjanes: The Hardcore Lady Type Panel (Friday, March 2nd); BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours (Saturday, March 3rd), and Creating the World of Mouse Guard (Sunday, March 4th).

January 12, 2018 (Los Angeles, CA) – BOOM! Studios is pleased to announce they will exhibit at Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) 2018, which will take place at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Wash., during March 1-4. BOOM! Studios will once again occupy the most prominent booth on the floor, #1002 on the SkyBridge, and deliver a diverse lineup of panel programming including:

Friday, March 2nd

Lumberjanes: The Hardcore Lady Type Panel

Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Location: TCC L3-R1

BOOM! Studios’ Lumberjanes is one of the biggest success stories in comics—and their biggest adventures yet are coming in 2018! Join co-creator Brooklyn Allen, Mariko Tamaki (Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power), series artist Ayme Souyo, series colorist Maarta Laiho and series editor Dafna Pleban to celebrate entering Year Five of Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types!

Saturday, March 3rd

BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours

Time: 1:30-2:30pm| Location: TCC L3-R1

The world of BOOM! Studios has grown bigger than ever before, meaning there’s a comic book for every kind of fan – and this is the panel to Discover Yours! Join Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Josh Trujillo (Dodge City), Cara McGee (Dodge City), Ryan Ferrier (Rocko’s Modern Life), Lisa DuBois (Rugrats), Sean Rubin (Bolivar), Royden Lepp (Rust), and Matt Gagnon (Editor-in-Chief, BOOM! Studios) as they reveal all the big news from the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, BOOM! Box, KaBOOM! and Archaia, along with some special surprises for every fan in attendance. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).

Sunday, March 4th

Creating the World of Mouse Guard

Time: 1:30-2:30 | Location: WSCC 604

Discover the secrets behind building the world of Mouse Guard, one of the most successful new comics of the past decade, straight from creator David Petersen! Mouse Guard is in development as a feature film by 20th Century Fox, but before that, David crafted a world for the graphic novel series with a sense of history, materials, arts, values, architecture, culture, and language. Explore the past, present, and future of The New York Times bestselling series that everyone’s talking about, from comic books to coloring books and more! Moderated by Cameron Chittock (Editor, BOOM! Studios).

