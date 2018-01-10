Bombs! All Over the City! Trailer: In The Cloud!

A city in the throes of terror because of a serial bomber looks to two radically different geniuses to find a way to probe the bomber’s memories to find the bombs that have yet to explode in Crackle’s new thriller In The Cloud.

In The Cloud will premiere on Crackle on February 8th.

CRACKLE, A SONY NETWORK, ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 8 PREMIERE AND REVEALS TRAILER, KEY ART AND FIRST-LOOK IMAGES FOR ‘IN THE CLOUD,’ HIGH-OCTANE ORIGINAL MOVIE FEATURING RENOWNED INTERNATIONAL ENSEMBLE LED BY NORA ARNEZEDER, GABRIEL BYRNE, JUSTIN CHATWIN, TOMIWA EDUN AND LAURA FRASER

Culver City, CA, January 10, 2018 – Crackle, a Sony Network, today announced a February 8th premiere for the high-octane, sci-fi thriller In the Cloud from Imperative Entertainment and Automatik. Ahead of the wide premiere, the full-length feature will be released on February 6th exclusively through the Crackle app on PlayStation®3, PlayStation®4, and PlayStation®Vita systems. The free ad-supported network also released the trailer, key art and first-look images for the movie, shot in London and Manchester, which stars (in alphabetical order) Nora Arnezeder (Safe House, The Words, “Mozart in the Jungle”), Gabriel Byrne (An L.A. Minute, Usual Suspects), Justin Chatwin (“Shameless,” War of the Worlds), Tomiwa Edun (“The Hour,” “Merlin,” “Bates Motel”) and Laura Fraser (“Breaking Bad”).

In the Cloud takes place in the near future after dozens of people are killed in attacks by a serial terrorist bomber. An exploration of the inevitable evolution of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence, and the dramatic implications when it is used by those with questionable interests, In the Cloud tells the story of two estranged tech geniuses. Brought together by the mysterious death of their mentor, they overcome their differences to create a perfect cutting-edge technology with the goal of invading the terrorist’s memories using a VR environment to pinpoint the remaining bombs and prevent countless more casualties. But hiding in the shadows are those with secret agendas who seek to utilize the “memory cloud” to create and control what can only be described as a digital afterlife. In their race to thwart the attacks, our heroes will inadvertently create an AI so powerful it may change the very meaning of life and death for the future of humanity.

In the Cloud is directed by Robert Scott Wildes (Poor Boy) and written by Vanya Asher. The movie is produced by Imperative Entertainment’s Tim Kring, Justin Levy, Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Little Island Productions in the U.K. Jillian Apfelbaum from Imperative Entertainment and Automatik’s Chris Goble also serve as co-producers.

For more information on In the Cloud, visit Crackle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the conversation with #IntheCloud and #Crackle.

About Imperative Entertainment

Founded in 2014, Imperative Entertainment is an innovative and competitive entertainment studio located in Santa Monica, CA. Imperative specializes in the development, production and financing of original & branded entertainment across all platforms focusing on film, television and documentaries. Imperative Entertainment is a division of The Friedkin Group, a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin.

About Automatik

Automatik is a Los Angeles based film and television production company led by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, and partnered with Grandview Management. Berger and Kavanaugh-Jones have producer over 60 films including Jeff Nichols’ films TAKE SHELTER, MIDNIGHT SPECIAL, and LOVING, as well as the INSIDIOUS Chapters, the SINISTER series, and THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE. Berger received an Academy Award® nomination and won Golden Globe, BAFTA, PGA, BFCA, and NY Film Critics Circle awards for Damien Chazelle’s LA LA LAND starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Since Kavanaugh-Jones and Berger partnered in 2016, they are off to a prolific start, making over 20 films, including Reed Morano’s I THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW, Max Minghella’s TEEN SPIRIT, Leigh Whannell’s STEM, Hany Abu-Assad’s THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US, André Øvredal’s MORTAL, Lennart Ruff’s THE TITAN, Nia DaCosta’s LITTLE WOODS, Rowan Athale’s STRANGE BUT TRUE, and Wayne Roberts’ RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE.

The duo are currently in production on Chris Weitz’ OPERATION FINALE starring Oscar Isaac and Sir Ben Kingsley, and Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s DREAMLAND starring Margot Robbie.

Like this: Like Loading...