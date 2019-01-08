Bluefin has announced the latest addition to its line of 1/12 scale action figures from Storm Collectibles with the opening of pre-orders for the Mike Tyson “The Tattoo” figure.

BLUEFIN OPENS PRE-ORDERS FOR STUNNINGLY LIFELIFE 1/12 SCALE MIKE TYSON “THE TATTOO” FIGURE FROM STORM COLLECTIBLES

Fully Poseable 7-Inch Figure Features 30 Points Of Articulation And Interchangeable Lifelike Facial Sculpts Depicting The Boxing Icon’s Trademark Tribal Tattoo

The final release of Storm’s Collectibles line of Mike Tyson collectible action figures. Mike Tyson is considered one of the greatest and most controversial heavyweights of all time, and he has been inducted into the International Boxing and World Boxing Hall of Fame. From the era of “Kid Dynamite,” “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” and “Iron Mike,” to the ultimate culmination of Tyson’s professional boxing career with his signature face tattoo, which became one of the most iconic in sports history. This stunningly lifelike 7-inch tall release is fully poseable and features 3 interchangeable facial sculpts as well as Tyson’s trademark Everlast black boxing trunks and red boxing gloves.

Each Storm Collectibles action figure features a lifelike, extremely accurate facial design, capturing all the nuances and expressions of these legendary pop culture personalities. The 1/12 scale figures are also fully poseable with 30 points of articulation and include additional accessories to create endless posing possibilities.

The Storm Collectibles’ Mike Tyson “The Tattoo” figure will be available for purchase in April, 2019 from authorized Bluefin retailers nationwide. Pre-orders are available now. MSRP for the figure will be $60.00.

About Storm Collectibles:

Storm Collectibles, a Hong Kong based company, was established in 2007 as a one-stop-source for action figures – we design, produce and distribute high quality, collectible 1/12th, 1/6th and 1/4th scale action figures and statues. We have a great passion for collectibles and our vision is focused on creating authentic, fully realized likenesses for each collectible figure. Storm Collectibles’ official licensing partners include: Warner Bros., Capcom USA / Japan, Bruce Lee Enterprise, Mike Tyson, and Hulk Hogan. We simply give collectors what they’re looking for. Additional information is available at: www.stormco.com.hk

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a leading master and channel distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty and hobby products. The company’s extensive product line features a diverse and continually expanding catalog of high quality and popular collectibles from Asia. Bluefin operates as a subsidiary of Bandai Namco Collectibles LLC. The company is the sole provider of Bandai Tamashii Nations products in North America and is the official domestic distributor for Bandai Spirits Hobby and Bandai Shokugan as well as Storm Collectibles. Bluefin is also the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli and is the exclusive and official distributor for Mr. Hobby/GSI, SEN-TI-NEL and Flame Toys. Additional company information is available at: https://bluefinbrands.com/

