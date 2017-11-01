Bluefin Opens Pre-Orders for Sen-ti-nel Infini-T Force Action Figures!

2017 marks the 55th Anniversary of the founding of one of Japan’s most famous animation studios – Tatsunoko Production. As the centerpiece of its anniversary, INFINI-T FORCE unites the heroes from four of the studio’s most popular shows – Gatchaman, Polymer, Casshan and Tekkaman.

Sen-ti-nel has created unique poseable action figures of the Infini-T Force team members – available through Bluefin, which has opened pre-orders.

BLUEFIN OPENS PRE-ORDERS FOR INFINI-T FORCE ACTION FIGURES FROM SEN-TI-NEL

Sleek Fully Articulated Figures Are Based On The Hot New Series By The Legendary Japanese Anime Studio Tatsunoko Production;

Pre-Orders Open Now For Figures Set To Debut In Q1 2018

Anaheim, CA, October 30, 2017 – Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan, Asia and more, complements the launch of the highly anticipated new anime series, INFINI-T FORCE, with the opening of pre-orders for a collection of action figures from the Hong Kong-based manufacturer, SEN-TI-NEL.

Beyond space and time, four heroes who fought for peace gather in the modern era. The new battle of legendary heroes has begun. The INFINI-T FORCE line from SEN-TI-NEL will debut to retailers in February 2018 and is comprised of 4 highly-detailed and fully-poseable figures from Gatchaman, Polymer, Casshan and Tekkaman. Each figure stands approximately 7.1 inches tall and features integrated die-cast construction and an LED light-up element.

SEN-TI-NEL INFINI-T FORCE Gatchaman Fighter Gear Version · MSRP: $85.00

Gatchaman… The reliable leader of the “Science ninja team, a special team consisting of five members who fought against the evil organization “Galactor” which wishes to conquer the world. With its simple articulation, a variety of signature poses featured in the series can be recreated. The figure stands approximately 18cm tall and offers sturdy die-cast to give weightiness and an LED feature on the unit’s chest.

SEN-TI-NEL INFINI-T FORCE Casshan Fighter Gear Version · MSRP: $85.00

Casshan… A solitary warrior who has abandoned his own body and become a “neo-human” in order to protect people from robot troops and andro-troops that rebelled against humanity. With its simple articulation, a variety of signature poses featured in the series can be recreated. The figure stands approximately 18cm tall and offers sturdy die-cast to give weightiness and an LED feature on the unit’s chest.

SEN-TI-NEL INFINI-T FORCE Polymer Fighter Gear Version · MSRP: $85.00

Polymer… Hiding the true identity and putting himself in a detective office while cracking down villains on the street with the hammer of the righteous. This is “Polymer” style of fighting for justice. With its simple articulation, a variety of signature poses featured in the series can be recreated. The figure stands approximately 18cm tall and offers sturdy die-cast to give weightiness and an LED feature on the unit’s chest.

SEN-TI-NEL INFINI-T FORCE Tekkaman Fighter Gear Version · MSRP: $85.00

Tekkaman… “The Space Knight” who puts on armor and challenges the invader from the universe Waldastar in order to lead mankind from the dying Earth to a whole new world. With its simple articulation, a variety of signature poses featured in the series can be recreated. The figure stands approximately 18cm tall and offers sturdy die-cast to give weightiness and an LED feature on the unit’s chest.

Prominent North American anime/manga distributor VIZ Media is now featuring the INFINI-T FORCE series to stream on VIZ.com/Watch. Episodes are presented with English subtitles and are now available to stream on-demand. Subsequent new episodes of INFINI-T FORCE debut every Tuesday.

In INFINI-T FORCE, ponder the Parallel Universe Theory: We all live from moment to moment with decisions required to be made at each turn. And with each decision, each moment, stems another possibility. And with each possibility, branches out another world, one in parallel existence from our own… In OUR WORLD, 2017: Seventeen-year-old Emi Kaido is a junior in high school. She lost her mother at a young age and her father is so tied up with work that she essentially lives alone in a mansion, in the wealthiest neighborhood of Shibuya, Tokyo. But one day, Emi’s life drastically changes as she is suddenly caught between a battle of good and evil by coming into possession of a strange item only known as the “Case.” With the help of 4 heroes, who have each wandered to our world from their own circumstances, Emi learns to overcome her fears and uncertainties, and is able to take a positive step into her future.

About Bluefin:

Based in Anaheim, CA, Bluefin built its reputation as a leading distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty and hobby products. In recent years, Bluefin has grown to include a range of high quality collectible lines from the United States, Hong Kong and Taiwan and established itself as the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli. Selling to thousands of specialty, chain and independent stores, Bluefin is an official North American distributor for Bandai Hobby, Bandai Shokugan, and Capcom, and is also an official provider of Bandai Tamashii Nations products. Bluefin the exclusive and official distributor for Blitzway Studios, Flame Toys, Mr. Hobby, SEN-TI-NEL, Storm Collectibles, and X-Plus. Bluefin also represents TruForce Collectibles products worldwide. Additional information is available at: www.bluefincorp.com.

