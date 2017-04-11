Blonde Bombshell Trailer: Atomic Blonde!

Charlize Theron stars as the titular Atomic Blonde of Universal’s new action flick – based on the hit comic from Oni Press. She’s MI6’s most lethal operative – the one you call on to fix things when others screw up badly (or if the job is just. that. important.).

Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpoool 2). It opens on July 28th.

This summer, payback goes Atomic.

A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). Also starring John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, the film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel series“The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay.

