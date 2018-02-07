Blackwood: Take a Crash Course in the Occult Beginning in May!

Blackwood College is far from your average university. Instead of meeting your general education requirements and rushing Kappa Kappa Whatever, you’ll instead find yourself trained in the occult and dealing with an undead dean’s curse, a mischievous two-headed mummy-chimp, and a plague of mutant insects.

Blackwood is a four-issue Dark Horse miniseries from Evan Dorkin and Veronica Fish. Issue #1 will be in comics shops on May 30th.

ENROLL IN A CRASH COURSE IN THE OCCULT COURTESY OF EVAN DORKIN AND VERONICA FISH

All-New Series “Blackwood” From Multi-Eisner Winner Arrives May 2018!

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (February 06, 2018)—From six-time Eisner Award winner Evan Dorkin (Beasts of Burden, Milk and Cheese, Dork) and artist Veronica Fish (Archie, Slam!, Spider-Gwen) comes Blackwood, a supernatural murder mystery set in a school of sorcery.

Blackwood College is far from your average university. Instead of meeting your general education requirements and rushing Kappa Kappa Whatever, you’ll instead find yourself trained in the occult and dealing with an undead dean’s curse, a mischievous two-headed mummy-chimp, and a plague of mutant insects. At least, that’s what happens when four teens with haunted pasts enroll at Blackwood to enhance their supernatural abilities. On top of the pressures of college life, they discover an ancient evil that forces them to undergo a crash course in the occult for the sake of the world!

The first issue of Blackwood features a beautiful variant cover by Becky Cloonan with subsequent variant covers by Tyler Crook, Declan Shalvey, and Jordie Bellaire.

Blackwood #1 (of four) goes on sale May 30, 2018, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop. And look for a new hardcover edition of Dorkin’s insanely popular Dork July 31, 2018, available for preorder at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop.

Praise for Evan Dorkin:

“I adore what Evan Dorkin does. I think he’s the funniest guy in comics.” – Frank Miller (300, Sin City)

“Evan Dorkin is ruthlessly funny.” – io9

“Evan has produced some of the most innovative comic books of my generation, and the integrity of his work is only surpassed by his candid nature.” – Comic Attack

