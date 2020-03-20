Binge Alert: Hulu’s Into the Dark!

In light of our pandemic situation, horror buffs might find the Hulu series Into the Dark worth checking out.

The streamer’s feature length series of holiday-themed horror movies now sits at 18 – for about 27 hours of holiday chills and thrills.

Episode taglines follow.

In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into the Dark is a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

You can also catch the series’ latest installment, Crawlers , just in time for a belated St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

From Valentine's Day to Halloween to New Year's Eve, celebrate 18 holidays with an edge-of-your-seat weekend binge! About 27 hours of episodes are now available to binge-watch at home for a terrifying marathon of suspense!

Season 1, Episode 1: THE BODY (Halloween)

A sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume.

Season 1, Episode 2: FLESH AND BLOOD ( )

Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia, has not left the house since her mother’s murder, which remains unsolved. While under the care of her doting father on the eve of , Kimberly begins to suspect that she is in danger, and that it’s always the ones you love that hurt you the most.

Season 1, Episode 3: POOKA! ( )

A struggling actor gets a holiday season job as a character in a plush suit to promote the hottest toy of the year, “Pooka.” At first it’s a fun and friendly distraction, but he slowly develops two personalities-one when he’s in the suit, and one that’s outside it-as Pooka slowly starts to take possession of him. This unconventional monster movie is directed by Academy Award nominated filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo, the visionary behind the acclaimed 2016 Kaiju film COLOSSAL.

Season 1, Episode 4: NEW YEAR, NEW YOU (New Year’s)

In the era of “self-care” mania, a group of millennial friends gather for a girls’ night reunion on New Year’s Eve to reconnect and reminiscence. But as they begin to rehash old memories and revisit an old party game of “Never, Have I Ever,” gripes and secrets they’ve been harboring manifest in nefarious and surprising ways.

Season 1, Episode 5: DOWN (Valentine’s Day)

A pair of office workers get trapped in an elevator over a long Valentine’s Day weekend, but what at first promises to be a romantic connection turns dangerous and horrifying in this Blumhouse mash – up of rom – com and horror film genres.

Season 1, Episode 6: TREEHOUSE (International Women’s Day)

This is the tale of celebu-chef, Peter Rake, who tries to escape a recent wave of negative tabloid exposure by retreating to his family’s vacation estate in the woods. But the ghosts of Peter’s past are everywhere. This film is neither for the squeamish, nor for those who believe a woman’s place is anywhere, but wherever she chooses to be. Or, perhaps that’s exactly who it’s for?

Season 1, Episode 7: I’M JUST F-CKING WITH YOU (April Fool’s Day)

On the way to a family wedding, a man and his sister endure a night of increasingly frightening practical jokes during a one-night stay at a secluded motel.

Season 1, Episode 8: ALL THAT WE DESTROY (Mother’s Day)

A geneticist who fears that her son may be becoming a serial killer, creates a group of clones in an attempt to cure him of his psychopathic tendencies by allowing him to relive the murder of his first victim.

Season 1, Episode 9: THEY COME KNOCKING (Father’s Day)

After losing his wife to cancer, a father takes his two daughters on a road trip where he finds his family in the crosshairs of terrifying supernatural entities.

Season 1, Episode 10: CULTURE SHOCK (Independence Day)

A dystopian horror film following a young Mexican woman’s journey across the border into Texas in pursuit of the American Dream, only to find herself in an “American Simulation” virtual reality.



Season 1, Episode 11: SCHOOL SPIRIT (Back to School)

Arthur, a socially malformed outcast, has secretly lived inside the walls of the local high school since his Freshman year spending his days spying and obsessing over his former classmates…and one girl in particular – Wendy. When Wendy gets her heart broken by the high school hot shot, Arthur sees his chance to swoop in and enact revenge on his enemies.

Season 1, Episode 12: PURE (National Daughter’s Day)

A seventeen year-old poster girl for her town’s purity movement is tormented by a sinister, supernatural presence, just as she fears her community will discover she has long had a secret boyfriend.

Season 2, Episode 1: UNCANNY ANNIE (Halloween)

On Halloween night a group of college students get trapped in a mysterious board game that brings their darkest secrets and fears to life, where they must play to escape…and win to survive.

Season 2, Episode 2: PILGRIM ( )

Inspired by true events: In an attempt to remind her family of their privilege and help them bond, Ms. Anna Barker invites Pilgrim reenactors to stay with them over . When the “actors” refuse to break character, the Barker family learns that there is such a thing as too much gratitude.

Season 2, Episode 3: A NASTY PIECE OF WORK ( )

A mid-level employee at a large company finds out he’s not getting the bonus or promotion he was expecting. But then his boss invites him over for dinner with a proposal for how he can climb the corporate ladder… by beating his professional rival in a violent competition.

Season 2, Episode 4: MIDNIGHT KISS (New Year’s)

A group of longtime gay best friends and their resident fruit fly head to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. One of their annual traditions is to play MIDNIGHT KISS, a sexy but ultimately dangerous challenge to find that special someone to help you ring in the New Year. As friendships have grown strained with secrets, jealousy and resentment, the group faces another challenge when a sadistic killer wants in. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival.

Season 2, Episode 5: MY VALENTINE (Valentine’s Day)

A pop singer’s songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager – and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé. Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the emotional abuses of the past…until things turn violent.

Season 2, Episode 6: CRAWLERS (St. Patrick’s Day)

On Saint Patrick’s day-a night of wild parties and drunken revelry-three unlikely friends band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.

Season 2, Episode 7: POOKA LIVES! (Pooka Day)

A group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.

