Big Bloody Tease: Blood Drive!

Get uncomfortable…! In the tradition of classic grindhouse movies, Blood Drive (premiering June 14 at 10/9c on Syfy) is a new series soaked in high-octane chaos and just barely approved for television.

After Los Angeles’ last good cop (Alan Ritchson) is forced to join a twisted cross-country death race, his only hope of survival is a dangerous femme fatale who has the need for speed (Christina Ochoa).

Oh, and forget gasoline… these cars run on human blood!

Coming Soon! The show that cable television will regret letting us air. Blood Drive arrives in June.

About Blood Drive: Los Angeles in the near future: where water is a scarce as oil, and climate change keeps the temperature at a cool 115 in the shade. It’s a place where crime is so rampant that only the worst violence is punished, and where Arthur Bailey — the city’s last good cop — runs afoul of the dirtiest and meanest underground car rally in the world: Blood Drive. The master of ceremonies is a vaudevillian nightmare, the drivers are homocidal deviants, and the cars run on human blood. Buckle Up, Lube Up and prepare for everything you know about Cable Television to Blow up!

Putting the “Damn” in Damsel in Distress. Blood Drive arrives in June.

